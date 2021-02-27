South Dakota recorded seven deaths related to COVID-19 for the second straight day Saturday, according to the daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths raised the state toll to 1,886. No new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
The DOH also reported 187 new statewide cases Saturday while active cases dipped to 1,910, the lowest level since Aug. 26.
Locally, Yankton County reported three new infections and one new recovery, raising the number of active cases to 36. Two new hospitalizations were also reported.
Other area counties recording new positive tests included Charles Mix (+5), Clay (+3), Hutchinson (+1), Turner (+1) and Union (+4) counties in South Dakota and Cedar County (+1) in Nebraska.
Also Saturday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 69 new cases and four new deaths, which raised the state death toll to 2,082.
