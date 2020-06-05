The next meeting of the Yankton School Board is set for Monday at 5 p.m. The meeting will not be held in the district administration building which is still closed to the public, but will instead be held electronically and in compliance with South Dakota Codified Law, according to the Yankton School District (YSD).
The school board will consider a summer activities reopening plan with COVID-19 safety precautions built in.
Also, Wade Pogany, executive director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, will honor Kathy Greeneway for her service as a board member for that organization.
A link to the meeting will be accessible from the YSD website www.ysd.k12.sd.us. Contact the school district directly for more information: (605) 665-3998.
