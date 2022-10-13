The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is looking at a potential project on the north side of Yankton in the next few years.
Citing the number of accidents and city growth, the department is proposing the addition of a fifth lane along 31st Street (Highway 50) from just west of West City Limits Road to just east of Broadway Avenue (Highway 81) where the street widens to five lanes. This would mean two lanes in each direction plus a middle turning lane.
Thursday evening, the SDDOT held a short meeting at Fire Station No. 2 to get public input on the proposed project.
Brandon Riss of the SDDOT is in charge of designing the project and led the meeting. He said this would be the first major reconstruction project along this stretch since 1979 when curb and gutter was added. Its last resurfacing was done in 2015 while a bike trail was added to the south side of the highway in 2018.
According to Riss, this stretch of Highway 50 has presented a risk to drivers.
“There is an unusually higher-than-average number of rear-end crashes here,” he said. “That’s kind of important when we’re looking at the reported crash rate and comparing it to other highways in the state that are of similar function as an urban principle (artery).”
In a five-year reporting period (2017-2021), there were 15 reported accidents including one fatality. Six of these accidents were rear-ending crashes.
These crashes are the main reason the state is looking at the potential project.
“We want to add an additional lane to make it a five-lane configuration so that we can have a two-way left-turn lane down the center,” he said. “Two-way left-turn lanes are our best tool in fighting against rear-end crashes.”
The project would consist of building a fifth lane along the north side of the roadway and repositioning the curb and gutter on that side. Installation of LED lights would also be carried out at this time. The road would remain open with limited lane closures over the year-long project.
Riss said there were no environmental or archaeological concerns along with the project and that the biggest impact may be on the Lewis & Clark Soccer Complex during construction.
“We don’t anticipate any permanent impacts to the complex,” he said.
As for a timeline, Riss said he anticipates landowner meetings to take place over the winter into the spring of 2023 with a final design coming out in 2023. Right-of-way acquisition would take place in 2023 and 2024 with construction beginning in 2026.
“It seems like a long time from now, but in the world of design and the things we have to check off for federal requirements, it does take a lot of time,” he said.
The estimated cost is $1.7 million.
Questions were light, with the first being about whether the south side of the road would be included in the project.
“Nothing on the south side is impacted, and we’re pretty much leaving that alone,” Riss said. “We might do some fixes on some drop-inlets that have some busted-out curb around it. We might do a little patchwork, but we’re not impacting the newly constructed sidewalk or anything.”
He was also asked if there would be resurfacing work on the remainder of the roadway.
“We’re just adding a lane for now,” he said. “When there’s a future project just a few years afterwards, that will come back and do an overlay.”
The DOT staff on hand said the asphalt that was laid in 2015 should have another 8-10 years of life.
There are also no plans to add additional stoplights along the route at this time.
Following the meeting, Riss told the Press & Dakotan that, so far, it’s been a pretty straightforward proposal and well-received by property owners along the route.
“Everyone’s in favor of it,” he said. “We haven’t heard any negative feedback that I’m aware of. I think people understand why we’re doing it, and so far, it’s been pretty well received.”
Public comment on the proposed project will be accepted through Oct. 28.
