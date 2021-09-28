SIOUX FALLS — The 50th annual South Dakota Right to Life Convention will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2, at Sioux Falls First Church, 6300 W 41st St., Sioux Falls.
It begins Friday, Oct. 1, with the doors opening at 6 p.m. and the program beginning at 7 p.m. The keynote speaker is Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life Committee (NRTLC).
Registration is required for Saturday, Oct. 2. The doors open at 8 a.m. with the general session starting at 9 a.m. Other speakers are Doreen Shirek, Wisconsin Right to Life’s Chapter Director; Seth Gruber, Life Training Institute; Harold J. Cassidy, Pro-Life Attorney and Advocate and Scott Fischbach, Executive Director of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life. Kassidy Peters will facilitate the youth sessions with the assistance of college students.
A “Life Chain” will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, from 2-3 p.m. It will span from Kiwanis Ave. to Sertoma Ave. along W. 41st Street.
For more information, contact South Dakota Right to Life at www.sdrighttolife.org, or email righttolifesf@gmail.com, or call 605-743-0777.
