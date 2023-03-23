SPRINGFIELD — The annual District 8 Spring Meeting of the South Dakota American Legion will be held Saturday, April 1, in Springfield for Legionnaires from Turner, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson and Yankton counties.
The Legion business session will begin at 2 p.m. in the American Legion Post Home preceded by a social at 1 p.m. A light lunch will follow the business meeting. Participants will elect County Commanders and County Vice Commanders for one-year terms.
