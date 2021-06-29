100 Years Ago
Thursday, June 30, 1921
• Roads generally throughout the eastern and southern part of the state are in very good condition according to reports gathered by the Associated Press this morning. All roads in the Yankton section of the state are good for automobile travel. West of Yankton they are heavy with dust, but east of here recent rains have put them in excellent condition.
• The circuit court room at the courthouse is the last spot in the big building to receive its cleaning and new coat of paint. Bramsen Brothers and their workmen are now just finishing up the judge’s chambers, the witness and jury rooms, and will then turn to the big session chamber.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, June 30, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 30, 1971
• Sen. George McGovern of South Dakota said yesterday that he admires Dr. Daniel Ellsburg, who has admitted to giving a secret Pentagon study of the Vietnam war to the press. “I admire him for what he did,” McGovern said, “I think he knew full well that he was violating a security regulation, but on grounds of conscience he was willing to take that legal risk.”
• The Yankton Police Chief said this morning that he has received numerous complaints of the shooting of fireworks within city limits at all hours of the day and night. He warns that anyone caught shooting fireworks will be arrested, and juveniles will be brought to the station with a parent phone call.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, June 30, 1996
• No paper
