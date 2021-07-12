100 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 13, 1921
• E.J. Winget, conductor on the Milwaukee, was injured severely at Scotland last Saturday when he was forced off the steps of a moving train by a couple of hobos who occupied all the room. He was thrown to the ground and his right leg broken in two places.
• Although cars may be seen on the streets most any day bearing license plates from a dozen states, near and far, this year’s tourist travel via automobile is not appreciably larger than it was last year, in the observation of Captain Joe Giesler, who takes the ferry traffic as an indication.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, July 13, 1946
• A blast of dynamite blowing off a hunk of the cliff overlooking the Missouri river where the huge Fort Randall dam will soon rise is to signal the official start on the project at the ground-breaking ceremonies to be held at the site near Lake Andes on July 30.
• At least 11 of the incendiary and demolition balloons launched in Japan during the war as a threat to American industry and resources reached South Dakota 12,000 miles away, Will G. Robinson, superintendent of the state historical department, disclosed today. Beyond starting several small fires, the balloons did no damage in South Dakota.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 13, 1971
• The University of South Dakota in Vermillion has become the first South Dakota school to offer correspondence courses through the United States Armed Forces Institute (USAFI). Members of the United States Armed Forces may take correspondence courses from designated colleges and universities and the federal government will pay the cost of the lesson services provided the serviceman enrolls through USAFI.
• Incomplete registration figures for the summer session enrollment at the University of South Dakota indicate an attendance of more than 2,300 students in the instructional programs offered during the eight-week term.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, July 13, 1996
• Mount Marty College is sponsoring the Lancer Labor Day Four-Mile Run/Walk Saturday August 31 at 9 a.m. The race will start at Pierson Ranch and end at Mount Marty. T-shirts, trophies, medals and door prizes will be given.
• Yankton’s Sadie Gross turns 19 the day before she will begin a straight week of racquetball competition for a spot at the Olympic Training Center. As a sophomore at the University of Memphis, Gross competes in an average of seven national events per year. Thus far, she considers her 1995 Junior Olympics championship to be her favorite, simply because she was not favored to win.
