VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business launched a new student mentoring program, pairing current students with business leaders, to offer students the opportunity to learn about the way business is practiced. After the success of the initial pilot program, the second cohort was launched this semester with 26 business students and 14 alumni/supporters as mentors.
“Our commitment to student success is reflected in many innovative engagements, such as the newly launched program which aims at mentoring our students by industry executives, said Venky Venkatachalam, Ph.D., dean of the Beacom School of Business. “This program complements several other programs aimed at boosting student retention, persistence, graduation and career success.”
The Student Mentor Program is designed to enhance the educational experience by connecting students with industry executives. Currently in its second cohort, the mentoring program has active engagement from several business leaders throughout the academic year. Students and mentors both benefit from this program:
• One-on-one mentoring by leading executives enhances the classroom experience.
• Students learn about the way business is practiced today.
• Mentors share career advice and valuable insight into the transition to the post college world.
• Develop student skills to become better professionals and leaders.
• Students begin building their career networks.
• Mentors receive the satisfaction of helping the next generation of business leaders.
Throughout the program, mentors and mentees will meet virtually and if possible, in person for a job shadow engagement. The mentors are very dedicated alumni and supporters of the Beacom School of Business and they are excited to share their experience with the next generation of business leaders. This year’s mentors come from the following companies: Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital, Click Rain, LinkedIn, Lloyd Group, Eide Bailly, Sanford Health, Abbot Downing, Mutual of Omaha, Washington Pavilion, Midco and Raven Industries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.