100 Years Ago
Thursday, January 11, 1923
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
100 Years Ago
Thursday, January 11, 1923
• Mrs. F.A. Gardner, of 414 Green street, reports the theft of the family wash from the clothesline at the home last evening. A little amateur Sherlock Holmesing leads the victim to believe a member of the female sex participated in the raid, the evidence being footprints left in the ground beneath the lines.
• Approximately 1,500 tons of big rock remain to be placed on the embankment at the Nebraska approach to the Meridian Highway bridge across the Missouri river here, it was said at the bridge office this morning, and the work of placing the rock is proceeding without interruption. About 910 tons of the 2,500 tons called for, over and above the amount specifically in the original contract, had been placed up to today.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, January 11, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, January 11, 1973
• Yankton High School seniors will have an “Open Campus” the second semester of the school year after the school board approved projected policies for the program last night. The board accepted the recommendations of the high school administration without discussion after noting that the concept has worked well other places and that the privileges of the concept are tied to responsibility.
• The Devil’s Nest ski run is open and ready for skiers in its second year of operation as Nebraska’s only major ski run and the only facility of its kind in the area. On its first weekend last week an estimated two-day crowd of 1,500 enjoyed fair to good snow conditions on the slopes.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, January 11, 1998
• No paper
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.