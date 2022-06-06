PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem is making available additional grants to assist childcare providers licensed and registered with the South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS).
This is a second round of funding from the $60 million stabilization grants through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 to help support childcare providers and families impacted by COVID-19. Initial funding was provided to 676 childcare providers in the amount of $35.4 million this spring.
“Helping stabilize South Dakota childcare providers strengthens our communities,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “Childcare is a vital part of keeping our economy strong, but more importantly access to quality providers is crucial for families.”
Grant awards are based on the provider’s average monthly expenses. The funding is being made available to childcare providers who previously received grants as well as open to new providers registered and licensed by DSS at the time of application. Applications are being accepted until June 15.
Providers who received previous grants will receive an additional two months of operating expenses up to a cap. Providers who haven’t received a grant will receive five months of operating expenses up to a cap. As with the first round of ARPA Child Care Stabilization Grants, funds must be expended on operating expenses.
Additional information on the ARPA Child Care Stabilization Grants is available at dss.sd.gov.
DSS provides assistance to low-income families who need help with childcare costs while parents work or attend school. Additional information including an online application is available at dss.sd.gov/childcare/childcareassistance/apply or by calling Child Care Services at 1-800-227-3020.
DSS also provides oversight, technical assistance, and support in promoting safe, healthy, and caring environments for children through licensing, registration, and quality improvement activities. Information on state childcare registration or licensing is available at dss.sd.gov/childcare/licensing or by calling a licensing representative from the Office of Licensing and Accreditation at 1-800-227-3020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.