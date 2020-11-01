In Sunday’s daily COVID-19 update from the Department of Health (DOH), South Dakota recorded more than 1,000 new cases for the fifth straight day and saw 12 new deaths, including one each in Charles Mix and Douglas counties.
The state recorded 1,332 new infections, although active cases dropped by more than 1,200 — the first decline in the number of active cases since Oct. 13.
The state’s death toll rose to 437. For Charles Mix County, it was the first death related to COVID-19; it was Douglas County’s fifth such death.
Yankton County added nine new cases Sunday, only the second time the county hasn’t see a double-digit rise in cases since Oct. 19. The county also recorded 53 new recoveries.
Also, Bon Homme County topped 1,000 total cases, recording 22 new infections to push its total to 1,016. However, the county also recorded 45 new recoveries.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 22 new cases (1,016 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (22), 65 new recoveries (345), 0 new deaths (1), 670 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 17 new cases (438), 0 new hospitalizations (65), 25 new recoveries (311), 1 new death (1), 126 active cases;
• Clay County — 12 new cases (877), 0 new hospitalizations (22), 44 new recoveries (709), 0 new deaths (8), 160 active cases;
• Douglas County — 3 new cases (180), 0 new hospitalizations (29), 17 new recoveries (137), 1 new death (5), 62 active cases;
• Turner County — 15 new cases (531), 0 new hospitalizations (28), 37 new recoveries (338), 0 new deaths (18), 175 active cases;
• Union County — 17 new cases (807), 1 new hospitalization (49), 66 new recoveries (634), 0 new deaths (12), 161 active cases;
• Yankton County — 9 new cases (940), 0 new hospitalizations (38), 53 new recoveries (628), 0 new deaths (6), 306 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services late Saturday reported five new cases in Knox County (284 overall), four new infections in Cedar County (159) and one new case in Dixon County, its 169th.
Late Saturday, the University of South Dakota’s online portal reported 35 active cases (24 students, 11 staff), down nine from Friday. The total in quarantine/isolation was 154 (-16), including 28 on campus (-2).
Here are South Dakota’s statistics for Sunday, according to the DOH website:
• Total Cases — 47,324 (+1,332: 1,221 confirmed, 111 probable);
• Active Cases — 13,138 (-1,235);
• Recoveries — 33,749 (+2,555);
• Hospitalizations — 2,721 ever hospitalized (+37); 421 currently hospitalized (+6);
• Testing — 5,596 new tests processed; 2,633 new individuals tested.
Late Saturday, Nebraska recorded 1,087 new infections, the fourth straight day the state exceeded 1,000 new cases.
Six deaths were also reported, raising the state toll to 652.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 70,732 (+1,087);
• Active Cases — 25,833 (+786);
• Recoveries — 44,247 (+295);
• Hospitalizations — 3,042 ever hospitalized (+9); 612 currently hospitalized (+28);
• Testing — 7,055 new tests processed; 3,416 new individuals tested.
