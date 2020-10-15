Mount Marty University’s Bede Art Gallery has opened its latest exhibit, “Heavy Metal and Random Opportunities,” by local photographer Trudy L. Waterman.
The exhibit will run until Oct. 28, with the reception and gallery talk scheduled for the final day of the exhibit from 2-4 p.m.
Waterman’s pieces primarily show macro work, with large black and white prints that Waterman says are to show the play of light and textures of the metal she photographs, though the exhibit also features floral pieces. Waterman says her primary inspiration comes from Georgia O’Keeffe.
To all that attend the gallery, Waterman hopes they will take something away with them, saying, “Whether it is insight into looking at things more closely and in a different light, being compelled to look at things differently altogether or it is an image that stays with you, I have succeeded in my job as a photographer.”
All exhibits at the Bede Art Gallery are free and open to the public Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The gallery is located at 1105 W. Eighth St. in Yankton, on MMU’s campus, just off of the Marian Auditorium lobby. Mount Marty University asks that all visitors wear a mask and practice social distancing.
