Transgender Bill Advances

South Dakota transgender 16-year-old Elliot Morehead testifies Tuesday at the Capitol in Pierre against a bill to ban some medical options for transgender youth.

 Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight

PIERRE — A bill that would ban some forms of medical intervension for transgender youth passed its first committee Tuesday at the Capitol, sparking a passionate debate among supporters and opponents.

The bill has been met with resistance from LGBTQ advocacy groups, medical professionals and concerned citizens. They argue the bill violates the rights of transgender children and their parents.

