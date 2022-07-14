Yankton Co. Agrees To Settlement With Former Zoning Administrator

Yankton County has settled a federal lawsuit filed by its former zoning administrator over a 2019 termination and alleged First Amendment infringements.
A statement released by Patrick Garrity and his attorney, Stephanie Pochop, announced the $65,000 settlement between Garrity and County Commissioners Daniel Klimisch and Joseph Healy, Yankton County and former County Commissioner Gary Swensen, who was added to the suit after the initial Feb. 11, 2020, filing.
“Mr. Garrity alleges that the defendants subjected him to retaliation for exercising his First Amendment rights and that the defendants also failed to comply with the federal Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) when they terminated him without cause during a medical leave of absence,” Pochop wrote in the release to the Press & Dakotan. “While the defendants continue to dispute their liability, they have agreed to pay Mr. Garrity $65,000 in exchange for his agreement to dismiss his federal lawsuit.”
Garrity’s complaint and request for jury trial recounts his experience with the county commissioners named in the suit on the subject of permits for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) and conditional-use permits (CUPs) related to CAFOs. Garrity alleged resulting stress and illness at his treatment that required him to take leave in 2019 under the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and in accordance with the policies of Yankton County.
He was relieved of his duties while on leave.
“Mr. Garrity did not commit any illegal or unethical actions while in office, and he diligently followed the county’s employee policies as they are written,” Pochop said. “Mr. Garrity’s termination revealed that Yankton County did not require newly elected officials to fully read the county’s handbook of policies that they are empowered to enforce. Instead, new county commissioners essentially learned ‘on the job’ and they could take adverse actions against employees without input from county officers that could help ensure that such employment actions are warranted, properly documented and/or consistent with county policies or procedures.”
According to court documents, the defendants filed a motion for summary judgement in their favor in January rather than a jury trial. The judge had not ruled on the motion when, in March, United States Magistrate Judge Veronica Duffy filed an order scheduling mediation, noting that both parties had indicated their desire to have a settlement conference with the court.
The parties failed to settle their claims at the first conference, held in April. However, in May, the parties succeeded in settling their claims, court documents show.
The case was dismissed early last month.
The Press & Dakotan’s request for comment from the Yankton County States Attorney’s Office and county commissioner Klimisch went unanswered. Healy and Swensen had no comment.
Meanwhile, a separate lawsuit against Yankton County and county commissioners Klimisch and Swensen, filed in 2019, by the county’s former Deputy Zoning Administrator, Denise Wubben, is ongoing.
Wubben’s complaint and request for a jury trial also stem from her experience with the county commissioners named in the suit on the subject of CAFOs and CUPs related to CAFOs.
In the complaint, Wubben accuses the defendants of depriving her of liberty and property without due process of law and in direct violation of the Yankton County Personnel Handbook. She says she was retaliated against by the defendants, acting under color of state law, for exercising her First Amendment rights when she was terminated for speaking to officials and publicly about matters of public concern, and illegally terminating her employment with the county.
Wubben is seeking damages for back pay, back interest and prejudgment interest; damages for anxiety and emotional distress she claims was caused by the county’s actions; damages for her reputation; punitive damages; and a mandatory injunction ordering her reinstatement to her employment with Yankton County, or, in the alternative, front pay damages.
No trial date has been set.
