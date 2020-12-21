Despite Pandemic, MMU Vespers Set For Christmas Eve Broadcast

The pandemic limited the size of local audiences last month, but Mount Marty University will perform its 38th annual Vespers service to a Christmas Eve global audience.
The taped program will air at 9 p.m. (CST) Thursday on South Dakota Public Television. The performance will also stream at that time on the South Dakota Public Broadcasting website and then be archived for later viewing.
Despite this year’s challenges, MMU choral director Brandon Connell believed it was still necessary to continue the Vespers tradition. Vespers is free of charge, courtesy of the university and the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery.
“This is my fourth year at MMU,” he said. “I’ve never performed in a pandemic before, but I could not possibly see this time of year come around without us singing this program for the community.”
Vespers includes Scripture reading and prayer in addition to hymns and carols, Connell said. The music and prayers show “the unmatched beauty of the Christian choral tradition and God’s infinite love for us poured out in scripture,” he said.
The pandemic forced a change in the location from Bishop Marty Chapel to St. Benedict Catholic Church. Sacred Heart Monastery, including Bishop Marty Chapel, has been closed to the general public during the pandemic.
“Bishop Marty Chapel is not being used as a precautionary measure. We want to make sure our Sisters remain healthy,” Connell said. “We asked some church communities in Yankton if they felt they could host us for Vespers, and St. Benedict Catholic Church and Father Tom Anderson were kind enough to provide a home for us this year.”
Whereas Vespers traditionally draws hundreds of audience members, this year’s audiences were limited to 130 for each performance. The number allowed for social distancing in the sanctuary. In addition, the sanctuary was sanitized before, between and after the two performances.
In filming the two Vespers services, Brad Dumke adjusted to the new location to provide the best possible television experience. He owns 1856 LLC, a video production company in Sioux Falls. He works on an independent basis and provides Vespers for South Dakota Public Broadcasting.
Dumke is no stranger to Mount Marty’s Vespers performances. Even with this year’s changes, he knew generally what to expect.
“I have teamed up with two filmmaker friends to produce the Vespers video program for Mount Marty for the last seven years,” he said. “This production is always one I look forward to because it instantly puts me into the Christmas mood.”
Dumke holds a special connection to the event. “As a Catholic, Vespers has always held a special meaning for me personally, and I do feel blessed to be asked to record this performance,” he said.
Dumke filmed both the 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances Nov. 22 at St. Benedict Church in order to provide more options. “We chose the 7 p.m. (performance) to air on SDPB because the lighting was better on our end,” he said.
Unlike some past years, this year’s Vespers didn’t feature any soloists and only the piano as an instrument.
As part of his planning, Dumke changed his approach to shooting Vespers.
“Bishop Marty Chapel is such a beautiful and holy space, and we oftentimes use the visuals of that structure to help tell the Vespers story,” he said.
“This year was very different than previous years due to the location change. Because the floor space at St. Benedict’s is more open, we were able to set up our cameras closer to the performers than we are able to at the chapel. That helped us put the entire focus on the students.”
Another change this year came in the Vespers scheduling.
At MMU, Vespers is traditionally held after Thanksgiving. However, this year’s services were held earlier because of the pandemic-related changes in the school’s calendar. The fall semester ended before Thanksgiving, so students and staff wouldn’t be on campus during the flu season and a possible second wave of COVID-19.
“The earlier date was chosen because November 22 (was) really the latest we could sing the program, given that the students (were leaving) for home two days later,” Connell said.
This year’s Vespers featured the Mount Marty Choir and accompanist Marilyn Nyberg. The program paired selections of Scripture, each one with its own choral piece. Each performance also offered opportunities for the congregation to sing with the choir.
The Vespers singers wore masks, Connell said. The face coverings made singing more difficult, but the director had expected a good choral sound even with the masks.
The singers faced one particular challenge, Connell said. “Communicating consonants through the masks requires more concentration and effort,” he said.
Dumke marveled at the singers’ adjustment to the pandemic conditions.
“Even though everyone had a mask on, you could still see and hear the talent coming from each of them,” he said. “At my pre-production meeting with Brandon (Connell), he wasn’t bothered by the change in location. He said the students were still going to sing the Lord and do the best they could, and boy, did they! Brandon always does a fantastic job with the program, and this year is no different.”
Dumke also credited the St. Benedict Catholic Church staff for its role in making Vespers and the video shoot a reality.
“The staff at St. Benedict’s was really cooperative with us and our camera equipment,” he said. “We wouldn’t have been able to capture this without their consent.”
Vespers marked the second successful performance this fall, Connell said. The choir held its first concert last October at St. Benedict Catholic Church.
“I think the choir sang very well, and it was a good night with some lovely choral music,” he said.
Despite the pandemic, Connell didn’t see any particular challenges hampering his choir this fall.
“This semester has had its challenges: masks, distancing in rehearsal, singers being gone from rehearsal occasionally, as they tend to their health,” he said. “It has been an excellent semester for us, though. We’ve learned so much, and have fought through some difficult challenges.”
Connell credited the video crew for their work on bringing together the Vespers production.
“Brad Dumke and his team … do a lovely job. We typically edit out a minute here or there to fit the program to their television specifications,” the director said.
“It’s great for our program to get to sing for the entire state of South Dakota on Christmas Eve via the broadcast, and it’s another way people can witness Vespers, if they can’t make it or don’t feel comfortable coming out for it (during the pandemic).”
More now than ever, audiences need the uplifting, religious music and message during the pandemic, Connell said.
“There is something special about still celebrating Vespers in this unusual time,” he said. “It is now the end of a long and difficult year for many, and the Mount Marty Choir feels that this is the least we can do to soothe some souls.”
You can view the MMU Vespers performance on the SDPB website at 9 p.m. Christmas Eve. You can also visit the archived version online at https://watch.sdpb.org/show/south-dakota-specials/specials/ after the broadcast.
