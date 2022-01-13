100 Years Ago
Saturday, January 14, 1922
• The need of a kindergarten in connection with the city schools of Yankton, of a better system of cleaning the walks after snow storms, of a connection for the old bottom road west of town if there is a promised washout below the old King elevator at the foot of Lynn street this spring, and of a place for pedestrian strolling about the city to sit down and rest outdoors — these were the chief things taken up at the January open forum meeting at the City Hall last evening.
• Prof. E.M. Stevens, head of the department of psychology at the state university at Vermillion, brought his class in psychiatry, numbering 20 students, to Yankton yesterday and they spent the day as guests of Dr. G.S. Adams, at the state hospital. The class was given an opportunity to go through the entire institution and to study different typical cases there among the patients.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 14, 1947
• Final arrangements for the big Legion Festival to be staged Friday, Jan. 24, at the G.A.R. hall were discussed at the regular meeting of Roy Anderson post No. 1 Monday evening. Purpose of the festival will be the raising of funds for the new building the Legion plans to erect on lots purchased some time ago on Douglas street between the G.A.R. and the I.O.O.F. halls.
• Ernest Kralicek, 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Kralicek, was the victim of a corn-sheller accident on December 20, on his father’s farm nine miles northwest of Yankton. Ernest caught his arm in the sheller, and upon arriving at the hospital here it was found necessary to amputate the arm at the elbow. He will be confined to the hospital for some time.
50 Years Ago
Friday, January 14, 1972
• Two seniors from Yankton High School were chosen to participate at a Presidential Classroom for Young Americans in Washington, D.C., in February. Tom Garvey and Kris Matson would join a class of 325 students attending the program.
• Voters in the Freeman School District were set to vote on a $615,000 elementary school bond issue in a week. Superintendent Alvin Mudder said it was the fifth school board issue to be placed before the voters since September 1969, the other issues involving the junior high schools and the elementary school.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 14, 1997
• Dennis Creehan, who has guided the USD Coyotes football program for the past five years, has handed in his resignation to University officials in order to accept a position on the grid staff at Arkansas State University, a Division I football team.
• The Yankton Gazelles gymnastics team posted its second-highest team score ever as they won a triangular with Brandon Valley and Wagner at the Summit Center Monday. Led by a personal-best 36.0 from junior Billie Shorma, the Gazelles posted a score of 138.0, just two points off their school-record 140.0 set at the conference meet last season.
