Geis: What To Do After The Calf Is Born

Just before calving season rolls around each spring, as cattle producers we get a checklist together of items and steps we know we’ll need to help out the cows. We dust off the OB chains and calf jack, pull the cow due dates out of the cupboard where we left them after preg check and bed down a few pens in the barn for those bitter cold nights. That way when one of our cows has trouble, we are ready to jump in and help her in that difficult moment.
Yet, when we finish the battle of extracting the calf, the work is not quite done. There are a few steps that we still need to take following a difficult calving to ensure the long-term health of both mom and baby. Just like we prepare pre-calving with a checklist, we need an immediate post-calving checklist of items and tasks to have ready so the calf and cow get off to a great start.
If you have just pulled a calf, the very first thing we need to do is make sure that calf breathes. Do not swing the calf upside down to “get the fluid out of the lungs” — that fluid that comes out is from the stomach. By hanging upside-down, the guts put pressure on the lungs, making it more difficult for the calf to catch its breath.
Instead, set the calf on its sternum, with all four legs pointed forward and the head extended between the front legs. It should be reminiscent of the Sphinx over in Egypt, only the calf probably won’t hold its head up like the great monument right away. This position opens the airway the most fully.
Once in place, rub the calf vigorously with a towel, dry bedding or your hands if you don’t have either of those. This wakes the calf from its comatose state it existed in while in the womb. If the calf is not responding, you can poke the inside of its nose with a piece of straw. Alternatively, there is an acupuncture point on the very tip of the nose. Stimulating this with a 20 gauge or smaller needle will increase the calf’s respiratory and heart rate.
Once the calf is breathing well on its own, it is time to turn your attention back to the cow. Clean and lubricate your arm before re-examining the cow. First, you should check her vulva for tears that may need attention. Then, go back inside the cow. There are two things you need to check for here. First, make sure there isn’t another calf. Abnormal birth presentations are often due to two calves being present. Second, check the wall of the uterus for tears. If you can feel bowel, the cow is in trouble and will need veterinary assistance ASAP.
If accessible, a person should also do a quick check on the cow’s colostrum. See if you can get a squirt of it from each teat. If the color is yellow to gold and the consistency is thicker than normal milk, that’s a sign that the colostrum is likely good. If you have trouble getting any colostrum, which can happen from time to time, used a bagged colostrum replacer for the calf within the first two hours after birth to make sure the calf has something to help it get started.
If the cow checks out okay, then turn your attention back to the calf. There are three congenital abnormalities that a person should check for on a newborn calf. First, feel the navel of the calf to determine if the naval is closed. Calves can be born with umbilical hernias. If it is open and there is a white sac protruding, place a garbage bag over the back of the calf and take it to the vet immediately. The sac is the calf’s intestines protruding through the hernia. If that hernia is not corrected quickly, the calf can rupture the sac, contaminating the intestines and likely leading to the calf’s death.
If there is a hernia, but skin is covering it, make sure to check it within the first week to see if it has closed. If not, the calf will need surgery sooner, rather than later, to correct the hernia.
Next, stick your fingers in the calf’s mouth and feel the roof of the mouth. If it is open to the nasal passage, the calf has a cleft palate. This calf will have difficulty nursing and may need to be euthanized.
Last, determine if the calf has an open anus by lifting the tail and sticking your finger in the hole. Every so often, a calf will be born without one and will either require surgery within the first day of life or need to be euthanized.
If the calf has no congenital abnormalities, it is most likely to have a good start. If it was a hard pull, the calf may need some pain medication and would benefit from a quart of colostrum being tubed down it to give it energy and antibodies right away. Once you’ve completed those tasks, check the calf within two hours to make sure it got up, bonded with and nursed the cow. That’s the last box on your post-calving checklist for a successful start to this calf’s life.
