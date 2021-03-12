No Arguments Here

There’s no debating it, Yankton High School (YHS) seniors Lauren Gillis and Carter Demaray are the South Dakota state debate champs for 2021.
The tournament was held last Saturday online, due to COVID-19 restrictions, and comprised six 45-minute rounds of debate on the topic: “On balance, the benefits of urbanization in West Africa outweigh the harms.”
It was also the topic of qualifying debates (referred to as Quals) at the recent tournament in which the pair qualified for the National Speech and Debate Tournament, which will be held via Zoom this summer. They are first qualifiers in the public forum division.
As a strategy, implemented at the qualifying debate, they decided to always choose the “pro” side of the argument.
“At the beginning of the round, the judges have you call a coin flip,” Demaray said. “If you win the coin flip, you can choose to debate the pro or the con side of the issue, or you can choose to go first or second.”
They got lucky, Gillis said.
“By state, everyone figured out our ‘pro strategy,’ so if they won the coin flip, they chose pro just to make us go the other side,” she said.
At state, the duo went pro for three rounds and con for three, including the championship round, Demaray said.
With their angle of attack compromised, Demaray and Gillis had to rely on the information they prepared and their debating skills.
“Until quals, we were at each other’s houses prepping for hours and making sure that our cases were ready and strong,” Demaray said. “We also had a lot of numbers, and that helped because, in the middle of a lot of rounds, where they had analysis, we had an actual statistic.”
That people are happy, typically, doesn’t count as much as a hard statistic, Gillis said.
Even with all the facts, both said they are convinced that luck was also a factor.
“We had to go con two times out of the three in the preliminaries and we were not comfortable with that,” he said. “I wouldn’t have been surprised if we hadn’t made it past the prelims, but then I found out that not only did we make it, but we were first seed.”
Though working diligently, the team had not expected events to go their way that day, Gillis said.
“We’ve always been the team that scrapes by or barely makes it to quarterfinals or semi-finals,” she said. “We’ve always looked up to these teams that have swept quals and swept state and we never expected that to be us. I was hoping for it, but I didn’t think it would become reality.”
When a debate coach asked if either of them was stressed about the final debate round, they said they weren’t.
“When we got to the bracket, that was the icing on the cake,” Demaray said. “We could have lost the championship round, got runner-up and I would have been more than happy with that.”
Gillis said that the final was just a good round and she, too, would have been happy with whoever won.
“In the last round, we were going against Riley Nold and Katherine Escalante of Sioux Falls Washington, a team we are friends with and really respect, so it was a great round to end our South Dakota debate career,” Gillis added.
By the end, Gillis and Demaray won over three of the five judges.
“We won by one,” Demaray said.
“It was close,” Gillis added. “There’s no better way to end the season.”
———
For more South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) debate results, visit: https://www.sdpb.org/blogs/sports-and-leisure/2021-sdhsaa-state-debate-results/ .
