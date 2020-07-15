SBA Loan Helps Restaurant Hungry For Assistance

WAGNER — Just when Boom’s Restaurant was preparing for its spring surge, owners Scott and Julie Alderink saw their business plummet.
The reversal could be summed up in one word: coronavirus.
“At first, it was a gradual drop,” Scott said. “By the time this really hit, we had probably dropped about 40% in sales.”
The pandemic hit in March and accelerated in April, when the Alderinks’ restaurant normally experiences a rise in business because of warmer weather and nearby Missouri River recreation.
But not this year, which has seen both the virus outbreak and a recession. Charles Mix County, in which Wagner is located, recorded some of South Dakota’s first COVID-19 cases and continues to receive cases.
The Alderinks have owned and operated the business for more than 30 years, supporting them and their four children. However, they now worked to keep the restaurant afloat.
“We typically employ 12-16 employees, mostly part-time,” Scott said. “We chose to close the dining room and to go strictly with take out or our drive-up window. We cut the 1-2 people who worked the dining room, and our full-time employees’ hours were cut in half.”
Still needing a quick fix, the Alderinks received a financial lifeline.
Scott learned about a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan targeting operations suffering substantial economic losses because of COVID-19.
“I had heard of the loan, and the program was offered through Commercial State Bank in Wagner,” Scott said. “Our banker, Mike Frei, encouraged me to do it. They had the loan and application materials, and they were very pro-active and supportive of an independent business like ours.”
Alderink learned the program has helped other regional businesses. The loan process went smoothly for him, he added.
“It really helped us to go through our local bank, where they knew our business,” he said. “The bank did a lot of the paperwork, and it was very easy. We applied for and got the loan. It really helped us out.”
The SBA determines the loan amount based on a formula that uses the business’s average monthly payroll. Boom’s qualified for a one-time loan of $25,000. The program requires the spending of funds within a designated period and provides a method for loan forgiveness.
With the ability for loan forgiveness, some people consider the SBA assistance a welfare program, Scott said. However, he viewed it as an option during extraordinary times.
“Without it, my checking account would have been overdrawn by $23,000,” he said. “I would have had to borrow the money from the bank or close up. I needed the help.”
The Alderinks also saw the loan as a way of saving jobs that had been reduced or eliminated.
“It’s our first time using SBA, and it put (our employees) back on. At least I can have them employed and doing something,” Scott said. “My wife and I have been working 12-14 hours a day. I don’t believe we could have continued to remain open.
“I’m very grateful — it’s going to encourage people, give them a bit of hope. We also pastor a local church here, so trying to do all that, too, is tough.”
The situation has improved, but business remains challenging. One remaining major decision has been whether to reopen the dining room.
“We’ve considered opening up the dining room twice but, with the recent (COVID-19) spikes in our region, we’ve been hesitant. Our dining room is still closed,” Scott said.
“We’re really concerned about Julie and me getting infected (with the virus). If either of us gets sick from COVID, we would have to close completely. We feel it’s safer for us to keep the dining room is closed.”
In a Facebook post earlier this year, Julie Alderink spoke of those concerns. The couple took the advice of their daughters — one an emergency room doctor in Australia and the other a nurse at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
“They are also concerned (like us) because there is no discrimination between healthy/immune compromised individuals as far as the way this disease runs its course,” Julie posted. “Out of respect for them, and the fact that Scott and I are both in the aged population now (who are more vulnerable to the disease), we have decided to honor their requests.”
Even when the dining room reopens, business won’t resume as normal, Julie posted.
“When we do open up again, we can only allow 10-15 customers in (the dining room) at a time, and we aren’t quite certain how to manage (it) at this time,” she said. “So, we have added more outdoor seating.”
Julie encouraged customers to make use of the drive-up, delivery and to-go ordering. The restaurant also offers curbside pickup.
Customers have adjusted to the new realities, Scott said.
“Before, we would usually get 30% of our sales to-go and 70% would be dine-in. But things have now completely flipped where we’re seeing many more orders to go,” he said.
“People are getting used to the to-go orders, but we still get a lot of questions about the dining room. Hopefully, by the end of summer we can bring back the dining room.”
Boom’s has undergone other changes. To capture the breakfast crowd, the restaurant now opens at 6 a.m. In addition, the restaurant usually received most of its business at lunchtime but now experiences a steadier flow throughout the day.
The Alderinks also see people getting out more.
“I think … people are tired of being cooped up (during the pandemic),” Scott said. “It’s kind of interesting to see families come through the drive-through and get ice cream, one of those normal summertime things to do. We’re seeing a lot of those kinds of things.”
Boom’s has also seen the same elderly customers regularly use the drive-through. Scott believe those visits are about getting out and socializing with another person as well as placing an order — food for the soul as well as the body.
In addition to the restaurant, Scott serves as pastor at a non-denominational ministry known as Lighthouse. He sees a parallel between Boom’s and his church, which have both adjusted to the pandemic.
“I think God is shaking up businesses and our lives,” Scott said. “He doesn’t like people to remain too comfortable, and He challenges us.”
In the end, those challenges will make things stronger, he said.
“I’m the eternal optimist,” he added.
