PIERRE — The South Dakota Legislature is finalizing changes for the state’s new hemp industry, including one that would allow interested persons to still plant a crop this year.
District 21 Rep. Caleb Finck (R-Tripp) introduced HB 1228, which contains the changes. He serves on the House Ag and Natural Resources Committee.
Finck believes the HB1228 changes are necessary for less regulation and more flexibility, especially as South Dakota prepares for its first hemp growing season. However, the bill leaves intact the inspection of hemp and the disposal of any crops containing more than 0.3% HTC, the drug associated with the high in marijuana.
“The bill has many good changes for the industry. It removes the arbitrary limit of time when you can apply to the state to be a grower,” he said.
“Currently, there is only a 60-day application window. House Bill 1228 opens up year-round applications for farmers. The bill also lowers the entry barrier of five outdoor acres to a half acre and allows for indoor commercial greenhouses.”
The bill passed both chambers of the Legislature with the two-thirds majority needed. The House passed the measure 58-11 with one excused, while the Senate passed the amended version 27-6 with two excused.
The bill contains an emergency clause, which means it goes into effect immediately rather than the usual July 1 date.
The amended Senate bill heads back to the House for agreeing on a final version before sending it to Gov. Kristi Noem. Finck said he remains optimistic about the Legislature’s final approval and the governor’s signature.
In other HB1228 changes, anyone who previously submitted a fingerprint card to the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) as part of an application under the hemp program is not required to resubmit a fingerprint card. Instead, the applicant shall authorize the use of the previously submitted fingerprints for an updated state and federal background check.
All costs or fees associated with the criminal background checks are the responsibility of the applicant.
Another HB1228 change would provide that every lot of a grower licensee shall be inspected and samples collected no more than 30 days — compared to the current 15 days — before the hemp is harvested.
HEMP INDUSTRY SUPPORT
Finck’s legislation has won support from a hemp company in South Dakota.
Derrick Dohmann works as sales manager for Horizon Hemp Seeds, based in Willow Lake. He also serves as vice president of the South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association (SDIHA).
The change to year-round applications, and the emergency clause for implementing HB 1228, would provide a tremendous boost to the state’s launch of the crop, Dohmann said.
“Right now, there is a 60-day window for applications that started in December and ended February 24 for the 2021 crop. For most farmers, they were a bit rushed. They were uncertain or weren’t thinking about planting hemp in December,” he said.
“If we change the regulation, hemp farmers could apply for a license any time of the year. (HB 228) would take a lot of red tape out of the industry, and it would give back more freedom to folks with the ability to streamline things.”
Dohmann said he feels good about the support shown in the Legislature, which has one week left in the main run of the session. He remains optimistic about the bill’s final passage and the governor’s signature.
However, the emergency clause remains an important part of any legislation for the state’s hemp industry, he said. Making the changes immediately could open up more hemp production yet this year.
“Typically, you start a crop (in the spring) and harvest the first to middle part of September,” he said.
MAKING IT LEGAL
The past year has seen the legislative passage of industrial hemp whose THC content doesn’t exceed 0.3%, the governor’s signature and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approval of the South Dakota Department of Agriculture’s plan.
In December, the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee voted 5-1 to give final clearance to hemp regulations that had been proposed by the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Public Safety.
The five voting in favor of the clearance included then-District 18 Sen. Craig Kennedy (D-Yankton), then-District 18 Rep. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) and District 18 Rep. Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton).
A North Dakota native, Dohmann has been working during the past five years with producers and companies in other states and Canada. The experience, including work with North Dakota and Minnesota growers during the past two growing seasons, has provided valuable knowledge and contacts about the crop and industry, he added.
For now, Dohmann and others are providing more information to South Dakota producers about the crop and regulations. They are considering field days this spring as part of the educational effort.
“We’re working to help more producers understand hemp and get into the business. During this first year, I think many of them are waiting to see how things turn out,” he said. “North Dakota started in 2015, so they have been growing (hemp) for six seasons, and up in Canada, they have been working on it for 20 years.”
LOOKING AHEAD
While South Dakota is starting later than other states, Dohmann sees an advantage in learning from other producers’ experiences. Based on those areas, hemp has become a lucrative crop with a variety of uses.
Hemp includes varieties of cannabis sativa that are intended for agricultural and industrial purposes, according to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture website.
Industrial hemp is commercially grown in virtually every industrialized country in the world, except the United States. The special varieties are grown for their seed and fiber content, as well as byproducts. Industrial hemp fiber is used for textiles, rope, paper and building products. Hemp seed is used for food, feed and oil.
Hemp oil is also the basis for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, inks, lubrication, household detergents, stain removers, varnishes, resins and paints. Industrial hemp may even prove significant in the biofuel industry.
Hemp producers can benefit twice from a crop by selling it for both fiber and oil, Dohmann said. Producers can use regular farm machinery for the most part.
One major difference is that hemp needs to be dried immediately — usually within two to four hours — rather than stored for later drying, Dohmann said. He places safe harvest moisture at around 20-25% in the ground, but drying to it less than 10% moisture provides additional safety.
“We’re projecting the message to people: If you haven’t been growing hemp before, you need to start and see if it works on your ground. My rule is, don’t plant more than you can afford to lose (in terms of soil and investment,” he said. “But it has to be worth your time, work and machinery. If you’re getting set up for only 2-5 acres, not it’s now worth the application.”
Finck sees signs of interest and tremendous potential for hemp, which had received past opposition from some parties in South Dakota.
“The emerging hemp industry is exciting for many reasons, not the least of which is the dozens of value-added ag products that hemp offers farmers,” he said.
“The Department of Agriculture has already received at least three applications for processing plants in the state. These plants range from processing grain for food grade oil and protein to processing biomass for CBD oils to be used in a variety of consumer products including lotions, soaps and hand sanitizer.”
Dohmann’s company is literally investing in hemp’s future in South Dakota.
Horizon Hemp is constructing a multi-million dollar processing facility at Willow Lake, which will benefit producers and also provide jobs, Dohmann said. He said he welcomes other processors in the state to reduce travel costs for producers and also to stimulate interest and production.
“In South Dakota, there are a lot of people sitting back and waiting to see what happens. But it really seems to be taking off,” he said.
“We will see more markets. The ultimate goal is to get set up and make sure we are ready for the next step for the farmer and processor. As we get more vertically integrated, this is going to get easier each year.”
——
The Press & Dakotan did not receive email comments from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture. In addition South Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan said the DPS doesn’t comment on pending legislation.
——
South Dakota House members voting for HB 1228 included District 17 Rep. Sydney Davis (R-Burbank), District 18 Reps. Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) and Mike Stevens (R-Yankton), District 19 Reps. Kent Peterson (R-Salem) and Marty Overweg (R-New Holland) and District 21 Reps. Rocky Blare (R-Ideal) and Caleb Finck (R-Tripp).
Those opposed to the bill included District 16 Reps. Kevin Jensen (R-Canton) and David Anderson (R-Hudson) and District 17 Rep. Richard Vasgaard (R-Centerville).
South Dakota Senate members voting for the amended version of the HB 1228 included District 16 Sen. Jim Bolin (R-Canton), District 19 Sen. Kyle Schoenfish (R-Scotland) and District 21 Sen. Erin Tobin (R-Winner).
Those opposed included District 17 Sen. Arthur Rusch (R-Vermillion) and District 18 Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton).
