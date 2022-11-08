Decision 2022: Clay Co. Facility Leads In Voting

In the second try for a new facility, Clay County (SD) voters were passing a proposed $42.8 million public safety center as counting continued in Tuesday’s election.
With 9 of 11 precincts reporting, the bond measure was leading 1,901-1,332.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: November 8, 2022 @ 11:52 pm
In the second try for a new facility, Clay County (SD) voters were passing a proposed $42.8 million public safety center as counting continued in Tuesday’s election.
With 9 of 11 precincts reporting, the bond measure was leading 1,901-1,332.
The new center in Vermillion would house a new jail as well as the offices for the Vermillion Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Last year, Clay County voters rejected a proposal for a new jail and courthouse.
In the Clay County Commission race, 9 of 11 precincts were reporting in the race for two seats. The totals at that point were: Republican David Thiesse 1,627; Democrat Geoffrey Gray-Lobe 1,467; Democrat Constance Moore Nelsen 1,359 and Republican James Bohnsack 1,321.
Elsewhere, the counting remained slow Tuesday night for both South Dakota and Nebraska, with few officials results as of the Press & Dakotan deadline.
In southeast South Dakota, legislators were elected in District 16, 17, 18, 19 and 21.
In northeast Nebraska, a new legislator was guaranteed for District 40, which includes Holt, Antelope, Knox, Cedar, Dixon and Pierce counties.
With 45% of the vote counted, Barry DeKay of Niobrara was leading Keith Kube of Crofton 5,185-3,259.
The winner will take the place of incumbent Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton, who didn’t run for re-election.
In local races and ballot measures:
• In Hartington, Mark Becker won the mayor’s seat with 558 votes while write-ins collected 28 votes. The two council seats up for grabs went to Cody Christensen with 522 votes and write-in candidate Colin Kathol with 428 votes. Clark Johnson, a third candidate, collected 228 votes.
• In Wynot, voters approved a sales-tax measure by a 52-40 margin.
For updated results, check the P&D online at www.yankton.net and on Facebook.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.