City OKs Emergency Decree

The Yankton City Commission approved an emergency declaration at a special meeting Monday regarding the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease, and instituted a board of health and health officer position.
Resolution #20-21 brought before the commission by Yankton Mayor Nathan Johnson resolved to:
• Limit gatherings in city buildings in accordance with recommendation by the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), other health authority or city health officer.
• Encourage private organizations to similarly limit the size of their gatherings and cancel events as appropriate.
• Empower the city manager to appoint a health officer to act in accordance with Chapter 11 (Health and Sanitation) of the Yankton City code.
• Empower a city board of health to function in accordance with section 11-32 of the ordinance, to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 in Yankton.
City attorney Ross Den Herder explained that Chapter 11 (which has been updated) contained provisions for a health officer and health board. The original provisions were passed 76 years ago, when diseases spread more readily, he said.
“The duties are beyond just the scope of slowing the spread or preventing the spread of disease,” Den Herder said. “There’s also the role of eliminating unsanitary, unhealthful conditions within the city. So we’ve used this position for code enforcement purposes.”
The health officer will likely be filled by an individual with infectious disease control experience or, potentially, a medical doctor with the expertise to advise the City Commission, and recommendations from the health officer, if approved by the City Commission, would carry the force of law, he said.
Doug Ekeren, regional president and CEO of Avera Sacred Heart, told the commission that Avera would be supportive of the commission taking action sooner rather than later to slow down the coronavirus.
“This is different than influenza. A lot of people may feel the same kinds of symptoms, but overall, the fatality rate, the death rate, is 34 times higher than influenza, and it spreads just as easily,” Ekeren said. “So, at the current mortality rate, if we have 300 million Americans who get this virus, we would expect 12 million to die.”
He said a leader of one of the long-term care associations in the U.S. last week described the novel coronavirus as almost a perfect killing machine for the elderly, and since no one has immunity to this virus, the best course is to prevent a large spike in cases.
Now, local officials are considering how social distancing and voluntary isolation can be implemented to combat COVID-19 and prevent a surge in local cases of the disease.
“This sounds strange, but in the interest of public health, we’ve got to unite in spirit as a community right now to physically keep ourselves apart,” Johnson told the City Commission. “Usually, when we’re fighting an enemy, we can see it approaching, and we gather to repel it. With COVID-19, you can’t see it, smell it, touch it or hear it. By the time people begin falling seriously Ill to it, you will already be behind.”
There is already evidence of great community spirit, with free meals for children under age 18 being offered by the Yankton School District and other local restaurants, Johnson said. He added that churches have been canceling services and businesses have been making it easier for people to do what they need, with the least amount of contact possible.
U.S. health officials are trying to avoid rapid spread of the disease, which is currently at epidemic proportions in Italy, where cases went from zero in January to more than 27,000 Monday with 2,158 deaths so far.
“Over the weekend, Italy reported 368 deaths due to COVID-19 in one 24-hour period. Their health care facilities are straining under the weight,” Johnson said. “The city … may have to make decisions in the coming weeks that none of us sitting here ever dreamed we’d be considering.”
Any actions that city officials take have the potential to save lives and prevent the health care system from being overburdened by too many patients at once, which is the single greatest danger, he said.
Cities in the U.S. are closing bars, restaurants and public spaces in efforts to enforce social distancing, he said.
“We need to stay calm. We need to practice good hygiene. We need to look out for one another. Don’t be selfish and hoard items,” Johnson said. “Society will be slowed, but it will not be broken.”
———
More Local COVID-19 news items:
• The Yankton School District announced Monday that it is offering free Walk Up Grab-N-Go breakfast and lunch to all school district children ages 18 and under on Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the loading dock areas in: Yankton High School’s activity parking lot; Yankton Middle School’s back parking lot; and Webster Elementary School’s east parking lot. On each of these days, each child will receive four meals: two breakfasts and two lunches.
• In the event that the school closures extend beyond March 20, Yankton School District administrators and educators are forming an alternate education plan and ask that parents complete the following survey on at home technology service: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KSDY9XJ.
• The Delta Dental Mobile Program scheduled for March 16-20 has been canceled.
• LINC Volunteer Events are canceled until further notice.
• SPARK Community Conversations are canceled until further notice.
• The Clothing Closet is closed and all volunteer opportunities are canceled until further notice.
• Big Friend Little Friend, In School Mentoring Program has suspended service until further notice.
• The South Dakota Department of Education’s Office of Child and Adult Nutrition Services has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow for school food services to continue during this time of unexpected school closures.
The department has developed a webpage denoting which school districts and sponsor agencies are continuing school food services during this time of unexpected school closures: https://doe.sd.gov/coronavirus/foodservice.aspx. This webpage will be updated daily around 8 a.m. CDT.
This may not be an exhaustive list as some sites may be offering food services that the department is not yet aware of. Meal serving site methods will vary by location. Contact your local school district or sponsoring agency for more details. All meals are free to children.
Local school districts/sponsor agencies include: Elk Point-Jefferson, Freeman Public, Marty, Vermillion, Yankton and Youth and Family Services.
