Wagner Death Under Investigation

WAGNER — Authorities are investigating a death that reportedly occurred this week in Wagner, but no other details are available.
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is working with the investigation of a fatal incident, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the South Dakota attorney general’s office.
However, Mangan said he could not release any more details because of the ongoing nature of the case.
The Press & Dakotan had sought details on the time and location, victim and suspect(s) and the nature or circumstances surrounding the death. The P&D also sought to determine if the case was being treated as a homicide or as some other circumstance.
Charles Mix County Sheriff Randy Thaler said the case was under the investigation of the DCI and the Wagner Police Department.
The Charles Mix County clerk of courts office said it could not release information because the matter pertained to a juvenile.
Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steve Cotton couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.
The Press & Dakotan was contacted Wednesday regarding the incident by members of the public.
A Wagner woman posted a Facebook message which describes a fatal incident this week in the community.
She wrote that her 16-year-old brother died April 10 in what she described as murder in an alley next to their mother’s house in Wagner.
The woman who posted the message said she called 911, and she and her boyfriend put her brother in a car and drove the teenager to a hospital emergency room. The boy died about 45 minutes later, the woman wrote in her post.
Because of the reference to a 16-year-old, the Press & Dakotan contacted the Wagner and Marty schools to learn if the reported victim attended their school.
Wagner Superintendent Matt Yost said he couldn’t comment because of the ongoing investigation.
Marty Superintendent John Beheler couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.
This is a developing story.
