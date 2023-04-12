Wagner Death Under Investigation
Michael Martin/Adobe Stock

WAGNER — Authorities are investigating a death that reportedly occurred this week in Wagner, but no other details are available.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is working with the investigation of a fatal incident, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the South Dakota attorney general’s office.

