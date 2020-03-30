Over the weekend, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) reported that Yankton County now has several active cases of COVID 19.
The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management has received requests for more information about these cases. The DOH does not share the names of those patients who test positive, nor their city of residence or where they work. Releasing that information is a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA). These patients have the right to rest and recover in peace.
For now, continue to do the following to reduce your risk and the risk to others of getting COVID-19.
• Practice social distancing. Be diligent about it. If you have to go out in public, limit your contact with others and wash your hands as often as possible. If you are in a high-risk medical category such as diabetes, asthma or heart issues, limit your exposure to the public.
• Avoid all non-essential travel. Stay home and stay safe. Instead, use online resources to stay connected to friends or family.
• Ask your medical provider about getting extra medication, if possible. If that isn’t possible, consider a mail order prescription service.
• Clean and disinfect your home. Avoid high-touch areas in public places like door handles, handrails or elevator buttons. Clean high traffic areas like light switches or toilet handles in your home.
• Opt for delivery of essential items like groceries or meals, if possible.
• You are the best advocate for your health and safety. It’s important for you to take care of you.
Stay informed and up to date with information from www.cdc.gov or www.doh.sd.gov. If you have questions or want more information, contact the Office of Emergency Management at 605-668-5289.
