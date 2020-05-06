Progress Report

As he walked through the expansive fieldhouse being constructed on the Mount Marty College campus during a tour Tuesday afternoon, Chad Altwine couldn’t help but take a few seconds to look around.
The excitement for the finished product — or in this case, products — builds with each passing day, he said.
Despite social distancing adjustments due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse and a new unnamed residence hall remain on schedule to open in August ahead of the fall semester.
“We’re on schedule and on budget,” said Altwine, Mount Marty’s vice president of operations — he is overseeing both projects.
“Life is good right now out there,” he said. “Hopefully we can continue down that path.”
The $15 million fieldhouse will feature a 200-meter, eight-lane track, as well as practice space for other Mount Marty athletic programs. Included in the 100,000-square-foot facility is a 7,500-square-foot weight training and fitness facility through a partnership with GREATLife, which will be open to both the MMC and Yankton community, as well as 3,000 square feet of space to be utilized by Avera Sports powered by Coach Rozy.
This month, exterior work will continue on parking lots and sidewalks, while interior work will include installation of nets to provide separation for track and basketball/volleyball, according to Altwine.
The laying of the surfaces for the track and basketball/volleyball courts will begin in June, he added, while July will feature other items in preparation for the August start date.
As Altwine showed during a tour for the Press & Dakotan on Tuesday, the north side of the facility will feature the GREATLife fitness area, an aerobics room, restrooms, while the Avera space is located in the northwest corner.
In the main complex, there is space for a 45-yard, turfed football field (with regulation width), with nets that can provide separation for the various teams practicing at the same time. To the east of the track infield are two full-sized basketball and volleyball courts (with options to run multiple smaller courts across the width), as well as a state-of-the-art training room with two tubs (one hot, one cold).
In the hallway outside of the track area are public restrooms and a series of lockers.
As the construction project has progressed, the vision becomes clearer, according to Altwine.
“You don’t have to use your imagination anymore; you can actually see it come together,” he said. “I’m just excited to get it open and get people in there.”
To the southeast of the fieldhouse is a new 96-bed, $4.5 million residence hall, which will feature a suite setting over three floors.
Painting will be completed and the elevator will be installed this month, according to Altwine, while the exterior wall panels are set to be put in during the month of June. The flooring and site work will be finished in July, while the furniture and appliances will be installed in August.
Both projects have remained on schedule despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has required some adjustments for social distancing for workers, according to Altwine.
“That’s my biggest fear, because you never want to see any disruptions in labor or supply chain,” he said. “Right when we started it in March, we knew it’d be an anomaly for a construction project.”
Suppliers were contacted to ensure that Mount Marty’s two projects remained a top priority, Altwine said.
“Everyone has done a really good job of hygiene and social distancing,” he said. “It’s been a team effort, there’s no doubt it.”
