The Yankton Community Library (YCL) is partnering with The Toy Lending Library of South Dakota in Sioux Falls to help families with children from ages 0-5 enhance their learning development through “play” with age-specific toy boxes available for check out.
Cassi Pietz, youth services librarian at YCL, said, “They want kids across the state to have access to toys, and they’re excited to get the word out.”
In the toy area, each bin includes a book and age-appropriate toys that incorporate interactive learning with creativity and fun.
That’s important, she said, “because books are just the beginning.”
For those unfamiliar with the process, Pietz said, “A waiver would need to be signed once per year to acknowledge safekeeping of the toys, and they would also need to have an adult library card to check out a toy bin which they can use for two weeks at a time.
“Every toy that gets checked out is sanitized and cleaned and we make sure that nothing is broken,” she added.
Many people, like Pietz, are familiar with the short-lived excitement that new toys can provide children, which can also be costly.
“I no longer have preschoolers, but I remember spending $20-$25 on a toy, they’d love it for two weeks and be done with it,” she said.
One of the wonderful things about the toy-lending library is that “they can save money and they don’t have an accumulation of toys, which also keeps down on waste,” Pietz said.
“We serve a large population of the public that has a lower income bracket,” she added. “This service, just like many others, would be made available to the community at no cost.”
For the parents with children in need of age-appropriate toys this program offered at the library could be looked at as a short- or long-term solution.
Pietz added, “Grandparents could also benefit from this program, especially if they live out of state and have no toys available at their house. They can come and check out a bin and return it after their grandkids visit.”
As of Aug. 31, families began checking out toy bins, she said.
“We’ve had six bins checked out so far, which can be done in person or reserved online through the library website.”
At this time, no end date to the program was set. All are welcome to participate.
