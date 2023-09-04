Toy-Lending
Buy Now

Cassi Pietz, youth services librarian for the Yankton Community Library, is shown holding a toy bin from their toy lending program. Bins are available for families to check out for their children ages 0-5.

 Victoria Shepherd/P&D

The Yankton Community Library (YCL) is partnering with The Toy Lending Library of South Dakota in Sioux Falls to help families with children from ages 0-5 enhance their learning development through “play” with age-specific toy boxes available for check out.

Cassi Pietz, youth services librarian at YCL, said, “They want kids across the state to have access to toys, and they’re excited to get the word out.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.