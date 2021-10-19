100 Years Ago
Thursday, October 20, 1921
• The Square Deal Store in Tabor was robbed early today. The items total value was not over $100, and it was suspected that kids were believed to have perpetrated the crime. The items stolen included eight fountain pens that were in a case, two leather vests, a few silk shirts, pairs of silk hose and a few bolts of silk goods, cigars, cigarettes, smoking tobacco, candy, gum, neckties and some collar buttons.
• A proposed railroad strike had supervisors of the Meridian Bridge preparing for a possible car shortage. The purpose of this preparation was to have enough materials on hand before Oct. 30, when the strike was called to be carried out.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, October 20, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 20, 1971
• About 45 persons accepted invitations from Mount Marty College to attend a recent conference on development of a computer sciences center for a small college. The 11 members of the Colleges of Mid-America consortium and certain Yankton area high schools had been asked to meet and to consider factors involved in acquiring computer terminals and subsequent computer services on the small institution level.
• The Game, Fish and Parks Department at Pierre has notified the City of Vermillion of approval of the Vermillion Cotton Park proposal by the Governor’s Advisory Council on Outdoor Recreation. The proposal, authored by Connie Cotton and supported by the Dakota Environmental Council, of which Cotton is president, would develop a 28-acre tract along the lower reaches of the Vermillion River for recreation. Thirteen acres would be donated by the Cotton estate.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, October 20, 1996
• No paper
