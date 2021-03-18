100 Years Ago
Saturday, March 19, 1921
• The Mission Hill Pool Hall has again changed hands. Last Friday, Julius Kopp, who has owned it since last fall, sold it to Mr. Curry of Yankton, who will take possession in the near future.
• Yankton homes will have to be opened to accommodate the bankers of the state who are expected to attend the annual convention of the South Dakota Bankers’ Association which will be held here June 21 and 22, according to advance indications, for local hotels will be taxed far beyond their capacity. It is expected there will be at least 500 bankers in attendance.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 19, 1946
• Over an inch of rainfall has fallen here up to Sunday morning, which coupled with the moisture in spring snowfalls of two weeks ago and the rain which fell all day Sunday and Sunday night brings the grand total to well over two inches; and farmers are jubilant about the prospect of spring crops getting off to a good start.
• Among routine items of city business transacted by the board of city commissioners at a regular meeting last night, was a motion that S.W. Gentle of Yankton be engaged as city engineer and acting street superintendent, his appointment to become effective April 1.
50 Years Ago
Friday, March 19, 1971
• Today’s bright sunshine and the lessening of storm conditions during the evening hours will assist repair crews restoring power and phone lines to the area after a six-inch snowstorm Thursday. WNAX lost one of their three towers during the daytime storm. The 300 foot and the smallest of the three was the casualty.
• Police were called to the girls’ dormitory at Mount Marty College twice Thursday evening, at 8:15 and 8:29 p.m., to disperse Yankton College boys who were creating a disturbance.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 19, 1996
• The $5 million reconstruction of Highway 81 between 23rd Street and the new entrance of South Dakota Human Services Center begins today with the milling of asphalt.
• “Meet The Press” met Yankton Sunday. NBC’s venerable Sunday morning news show turned an eye here for Sen. Tom Daschle’s appearance on the program this past weekend. The 35-minute segment, done in Mount Marty College’s library, went flawlessly: no video glitches, no audio losses, all relieved smiles at the end.
