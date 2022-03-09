United Way Brings Back Grocery Giveaway Raffle

The United Way 2022 fundraising campaign is wrapping up with another Great Grocery Giveaway raffle.
This year’s fundraising goal for the organization is $650,000, of which 95% has already been raised, Betsy Thomas, Resource Development & Administrative Director for United Way of Greater Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan.
So far, the campaign has been a success, she said.
“Our individuals, retirees and all of our businesses have really stepped up, and we have some great support within the community,” Thomas said. “Since last year, we’ve done this last big push to meet our goal.”
Anyone who donates $22, or increments thereof, from March 1-31 is eligible to win the grand prize of a $2,022 Hy-Vee gift card, which is being sponsored by Hydro, she said. Second prize is a $200 Meat Bundle sponsored by Hy-Vee.
The drawing is set for noon on March 31.
Cash, checks and online donations are all eligible for the prize drawing. Qualifying donations will be entered into the drawing automatically, Thomas said.
“Our Community Impact Campaign supports over 70 local Health and Human Services service programs,” she said. “Some of those agencies are Pathways Homeless Shelter, River City Domestic Violence, Southeast CASA and Servant Hearts Clinic.”
Most recently, Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health’s Drug Court was added to the list of organizations funded through the Community Impact Campaign, Thomas noted.
“Our goal is to always give out more to the local agencies, our partner agencies, each year,” she said. “We truly would not be able to do what we do without the community’s generosity and support.”
———
To make a donation online, visit www.yanktonunitedway.org/give. Donations can also be made by texting the word Yankton to short code 41444 via a cell phone. Donations can also be dropped off at or mailed to the United Way Community Impact Center in Yankton, located at 920 Broadway Avenue, Suite 1.
