GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Prairie Business has opened the nomination period for its annual “40 Under 40” list, which profiles young professionals in the region under the age of 40.
For a nomination form, visit https://gfherald.wufoo.com/forms/q1lp3oy1jh3tcg/.
The inspiring and dedicated professionals listed every year come from a wide range of industries and have made significant impacts in their chosen professions and communities. They are entrepreneurs, industry experts, executives and nonprofit leaders; they are business owners, patent holders, government officers and community trendsetters.
Prairie Business covers both the Dakotas and western Minnesota, and seeks nominations from its coverage area.
After the nomination period, Prairie Business will select 40 individuals who will be featured in the December issue of Prairie Business, including its digital edition at prairiebusinessmagazine.com.
Submission deadline is the end of the day Friday, Oct. 15.
For questions or additional information, call 701-780-1276 or email aweeks@prairiebusinessmagazine.com.
