100 Years
Saturday, June 10, 1922
• The grading on the Nebraska side of the bridge site is going along rapidly. The new pump which arrived last week, a big affair, was safely hauled over and is now at work, which fact is largely responsible for the good progress made this week.
• “Blind Willie,” or rather Prof. Straisser, a talented musician, blind from early infancy, was a Yankton visitor last evening for a concert at the City Temple, the new edifice of the Evangelical faith. The pianist, and vocalist, as he also proved to be, was most interesting to the rather small audience.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 10, 1947
• A monthly report of Yankton bridge operations was presented to the board of city commissioners at its regular meeting last night, showing cash toll receipts during May amounting to $10,278.91, and total balance on hand standing at $14,748.32.
• Funeral services were held in St. George’s Catholic church in Scotland Saturday morning for J.R. Maxwell, who died after a lingering illness. Mr. Maxwell was born Aug. 27, 1870, the first white child in what is now Hutchinson County.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, June 10, 1972
• The number of offenses reported to Yankton police in May this year was down somewhat from the number reported in May a year ago with 39 offenses reported this May compared with 49 in May a year ago. Arrests totaled 32 this May, compared to 54 in May a year ago.
• The outlook for Nebraska’s winter wheat yield this year has improved by two bushels per acre since last month and is now estimated at 37 bushels per acre. The 37-bushel yield, which would be the third highest of record in the state, would produce a crop of 94,646,000 bushels, the Department of Agriculture figures disclosed.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 10, 1997
• It was a night for at least one first at the Yankton City Commission meeting Monday night at City Hall. Yankton’s new city manager, P. Eric Swanson, attended his first commission meeting, thus capping off his first full day on the job. Swanson replaces Bill Ross who left earlier this year after 14 years on the job.
• The Yankton Fury boys’ 14-and-under team won its division of the S.D. Class B State Soccer Tournament, which concluded Monday at Tomar and Yankton Trails Parks.
