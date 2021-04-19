Avera Sacred Heart Hospital is planning walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Yankton Mall located at 2101 Broadway Ave.
The clinics will be:
• 8 a.m. to noon Friday, April 23; and
• noon to 4 p.m. Friday, April 30.
Scheduled appointments are preferred for planning purposes, but will not be necessary. You can schedule a vaccine appointment and learn more about Avera’s vaccination efforts, including information on other vaccination clinics, at Avera.org/covid-vaccine.
Wear a mask to the clinic. When you arrive, screening staff will measure your temperature and guide you through the process. You’ll complete a form, receive the vaccine and then get scheduled for your second shot. Everyone getting vaccinated takes part in a 15-minute observation period. For most patients, the entire vaccination process lasts under 30 minutes.
People who get the Pfizer shot on April 23 will receive the second shot on May 13. Those who get a shot during the April 30 clinic will get their second shot May 20. Schedulers will ensure you know exactly when and where you will get the second vaccination.
