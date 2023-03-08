The Mead Museum of Yankton will be hosting a “Hunt the Leprechaun” event on Friday, March 17.
Leprechauns have infested the museum and kids are needed to help the staff hunt them down. Activities run from 4-8 p.m. Follow the clues and complete the activities to find the leprechauns and to win a prize.
