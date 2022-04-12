First Responders Battle Spirit Mound Fire Sunday

VERMILLION — Should Native American stories be true and should “little people” indeed reside on Spirit Mound, they had to run for high ground Sunday afternoon.
A large, fast-moving, wind-driven grass fire burned several acres of the Spirit Mound Historic Prairie north of Vermillion that afternoon. The fire didn’t make it to the top of the mound, but burned grasslands south of the peak. Flames also jumped east over Highway 19 and charred a large amount of private property near the historic prairie.
The fire was reported at 1:38 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release from Vermillion Fire Chief Matthew Callahan. After identifying the extent of the fire, mutual aid from multiple agencies was requested, he said.
“Attempting to contain two flaming fronts, fire crews initiated direct attack and burnout operations along SD Highway 19. Due to heavy smoke and poor visibility, direct attack efforts were withdrawn for firefighter safety,” Callahan stated. “The burnout operation was of partial success, blocking the southeasterly direction of the fire. A small portion of the fire spread to a nearby farmstead but was stopped by firefighters.”
He noted that the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office closed a portion of Highway 19 near the area as a safety precaution.
Callahan also issued thanks, on behalf of everyone who responded that afternoon, to Girard Farms for the use of their tractor and disc to create safety barriers and Wieman Construction for the use of their excavator to provide tree pile containment. Their assistance reduced scene time and fire progression.
He noted that one farm building sustained severe fire damage, and one Spirit Mound Park building received minor to moderate damage. A bridge on the Spirit Mound walking path also received minor damage. Appropriate state agencies were informed of the affected park area.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Due to extensive damming of the Missouri River, Spirit Mound is one of the few places which historians can identify as precisely a spot upon which Lewis and Clark stood.
In 1804, the Lewis and Clark Expedition stayed for a time with a band of Wichiyena Sioux on the Vermillion River in what is today South Dakota. On Aug. 25, 1804, Meriwether Lewis, William Clark, and 10 other men traveled about nine miles north of the river’s junction with the Missouri River to see the “mountain of the Little People”.
Lewis wrote in his journal that the Little People were “deavals” (devils) with very large heads, about 18 inches high, and very alert to any intrusions into their territory.
The Sioux said that the devils carried sharp arrows which could strike at a very long distance, and that they killed anyone who approached their mound. The Little People so terrified the local population, Lewis reported, that the Maha (Omaha), Ottoes (Otoe), and Sioux would not go near the place.
The Lakota people who came to live near the “Spirit Mound” after the Wichiyena Sioux have a story no more than 250 years old which describes how a band of 350 warriors came near the mound late at night and were nearly wiped out by the ferocious Little People (the survivors were crippled for life).
The Vermillion Fire EMS Department responded to Sunday’s fire with eight apparatus, three support vehicles and 17 personnel. The Wakonda Fire Department arrived with six apparatus and 15 personnel to battle the blaze.
The Gayville Fire Department joined the effort with three apparatus and 10 personnel. The Centerville Fire Department chipped in with four apparatus and 12 personnel, the Viborg Fire Department arrived with 10 personnel and four apparatus and the Beresford Fire Department responded with six apparatus and 10 personnel.
Other agencies which responded were the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Clay County Emergency Management and the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.