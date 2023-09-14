POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owners. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
• Thomas Barngrover, 33, of Sioux Falls was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday on a bench warrant issued by Minnehaha County for violation of terms of suspended sentence; a bench warrant issued by Minnehaha County for violation of terms of suspended sentence; and a bench warrant for failure to appear for possession of two ounces or less of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving, and unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug.
• Linda Highland, 51, of Yankton was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Wednesday for second-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; and in a drug-free zone; keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance; except as authorized by SDCL Title 34, Chapter 20B: no person may manufacture, distribute or dispense more than five grams of methamphetamine, a methamphetamine analog or immediate precursor; possess with intent to manufacture, distribute, or dispense methamphetamine, a methamphetamine analog or immediate precursor; create or distribute a counterfeit of methamphetamine, a methamphetamine analog or immediate precursor; or possess with intent to distribute a counterfeit of methamphetamine, a methamphetamine analog or immediate precursor.
• Daniel Highland, 57, of Yankton was arrested at 2:18 a.m. Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance; except as authorized by this section or chapter by SDCL Title 34, Chapter 20B: no person may manufacture, distribute, or dispense more than five grams of methamphetamine, a methamphetamine analog or immediate precursor; possess with intent to manufacture, distribute, or dispense methamphetamine, a methamphetamine analog or immediate precursor; create or distribute a counterfeit of methamphetamine, a methamphetamine analog or immediate precursor.
• Anita Bebout, 64, of Yankton was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County for breach of conditions without order.
• Alexa Nelson, 20, of Yankton was arrested at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday on an arrest warrant issued by Yankton County for an unspecified reason.
• John Osborn, 32, of Yankton was arrested at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance; unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug or substance; fourth-degree felony possession of 1-10 pounds of marijuana; third-degree felony possession with intent to distribute 1 pound or more of marijuana; keeping a place for the use or sale of a controlled substance; and in a drug free zone; aggravated assault.
• Arturo Saucedo-Valdez, 46, of Yankton was arrested at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday on an arrest warrant issued by Yankton County for violation of probation.
• Harley Steinhaus, 20, of Centerville was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County for breach of conditions.
• Tanner Hunter, 25, of Huron was arrested at 5:21 p.m. Wednesday on an arrest warrant issued by Yankton County for violation of terms and conditions.
