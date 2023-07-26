The following marriage licenses were issued by Yankton County during June 2023:
The following marriage licenses were issued by Yankton County during June 2023:
Terry Halvorson, 56, and Brenda Baker, 60, both of Yankton, married June 2, 2023.
Dylan Lau, 31, and Katie Koletzky, 28, both of Sioux Falls, married June 3, 2023.
John Lentsch, 28, and Morgan Jones, 29, both of Yankton, married June 3, 2023.
Steven Smith, 28, and Courtney Steward, 25, both of Saint Charles, Minn., married June 3, 2023.
Luisangel Velazquez, 25, and Lindsey Eilers, 21, both of Yankton, married June 5, 2023.
Bryan Davis, 52, and Angela Kronaizl, 39, both of Yankton, married June 8, 2023.
Frank Blaha, 51, of Dante, and Carmen Soulek, 36, of Yankton, married June 10, 2023.
Tanner Griffith, 29, and Katie Rodig, 27, both of Bellevue, Neb., married June 10, 2023.
Justin Guthmiller, 33, and Brittany Anderson, 31, both of Vermillion, married June 10, 2023.
Garrett Hirsch, 26, and Lindsey Terpstra, 27, both of Vermillion, married June 10, 2023.
Matthew LaFave, 24, and Abbigale Rehurek, 24, both of Yankton, married June 10, 2023.
Ronny Prothero, 39, and Jamie Barthold, 36, both of Henderson, Nev., married June 10, 2023.
Anthony Arneson, 64, and Diana Smith, 59, both of Yankton, married June 14, 2023.
Mark Minor, 37, and Rose Stelzer, 21, both of Tyndall, married June 14, 2023.
Keith Stelzer, 19, and Heidi Minor, 33, both of Tyndall, married June 14, 2023.
Patrick Olson, 26, and Allyson Gascoigne, 27, both of Yankton, married June 15, 2023.
Harrison Haase, 28, and Alicia Tejral, 26, both of Yankton, married June 17, 2023.
Amos Stahl, 35, of Wessington Springs, and Mariette Glanzer, 29, of Delmont, married June 18, 2023.
Yaniel Gallardo, 25, and Sochy Gomez, 18, both of Norfolk, Neb., married June 21, 2023.
Nathanael Reusch, 45, and Kimberly Grzeslo, 42, both of Washta, Iowa, married June 23, 2023.
Evan Brandner, 26, and Brooke Blom, 26, both of Yankton, married June 24, 2023.
Jordan Wendell, 37, and Angela Pietz, 38, both of Yankton, married June 24, 2023.
Dain Whitmire, 23, and Ally Delange, 21, both of Yankton, married June 24, 2023.
