100 Years Ago
Sunday, August 12, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, August 12, 1948
• Farm buildings and poultry were destroyed late Monday afternoon on the Potusek farm about two miles east of Tabor by a small twister which preceded the storm which struck the area Monday night. The twister hit about 5:30 o’clock Monday afternoon, completely demolishing a chicken coop and killing a number of chickens. Twenty ducks housed in a small enclosure were killed, a hayrack demolished and considerable damage done to he house by the twister. No one was injured, it was reported.
• Southern State Teachers’ College will open its 52nd school term on Tuesday, September 7 and will offer the same training as always to high school graduates who want to be teachers. This includes the one-year, two-year, and four-year courses leading to rural, town grade, and high school teaching fields. Pre-professional study can also be taken at Southern leading to law, medicine, engineering, nursing, dentistry, business.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, August 12, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 12, 1998
• Yankton County Highway Department crews are nearing the final stages in reconstruction of Old Highway 50. Highway Superintendent Alan Sorensen told the Yankton County Commission Tuesday morning that the project, which was started late last summer, is finally coming to an end. The 3.3 miles of Old Highway 50 from Ferdig Avenue to the Walshtown Road was a joint project between the county and the state Department of Transportation (DOT).
• Today marks the rebirth of the Soda Pop Open. The event was usually held at the Hillcrest Country Club years ago but has been brought back by Fox Run golf pro Steve Larson and Hillcrest pro Steve Eggebraaten. The Soda Pop Open already has over 100 golfers signed up for five divisions, both for boys and girls.
