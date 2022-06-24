CASES DISPOSED: JUNE 11-17, 2022
Daniel Richard Bentley, Gayville; Fail to stop or slow down for school bus; $132.50.
Charlie Logan, 1108 E 8th St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Scott Allen Schultz, Homeless, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary-3rd degree; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drugs/substance in schedules I or II; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Petition sustained; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Court costs, $50; Surcharge, $66.50; Penitentiary sentence of 7 years with 5 years suspended; credit for 22 days; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Burglary-3rd degree; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Landon Todd Sapp, Mitchell; Misprison of Felony; $500; Jail time 30 days with 30 days suspended; Misprison of felony; Recharged by information.
Amy Sue Kuchta, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Shannon Nicole Fanning, Scotland; Speeding on a state highway, $117.50.
Levi Dave Waldner, Huron; Violations of safety requirements. $182.50.
Justin Jeffrey Foss, 1104 E 13th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation, $25.
Emily Corbin, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Taryn Raine Wagner, Archer, Neb.; Speeding on a state highway, $97.50.
David R. Schneider, Bloomfield, Neb.; Seat belt violation, $25; Speeding on other roadways, $97.50.
Hector Ayala, Fayetteville, Ark.; Open alcoholic beverage contained accessible in vehicle, $132.50.
Alexey Hernandez Calderin; 2400 Douglas Ave., Lot 29, Yankton; Boat in zoned swim area, $122.50.
Lawrence Everett Bartley, Ignacio, Colo.; Fishing without license, non-resident, $182.50; License revoked for one year.
Yuriesky Alvarez Otano, 1313 W 30th St., Apt 0, Yankton; Boat, reasonable speed/disturbance, $122.50.
Larry Dean Ryken, 106 Jerry St., Yankton; Seat belt violation, $25.
Dashana L. Ballard, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt 303, Yankton; Compulsory school attendance; Motion dismissed by prosecutor.
Ezekiel Erasmo Rodriguez, Sioux Falls; Speeding on a state highway, $107.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license, $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended.
Nicole M. Tveit, Aberdeen; Renewal registration during assigned month, $132.50.
Dalton Lee Swenson, 2405 W City Limits Rd., Apt 13, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways, $97.50.
Steven James Clark, 1511 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products, $182.50.
Kelly Gene Jensen, 803 Spruce St., Yankton; Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Aaron Elmer Aakre, Meckling; Overweight on axle, $182.50.
Joel Merkwan, 2505 Abbott Dr., Yankton; Illegal passing no pass zone, $132.50.
Gordon Harlan Jensen, Wakonda; Seat belt violation, $25.00.
Matthew Jacob Maloun, Page, Neb.; Overweight on axle, $182.50.
Wendy Jo Eichacker, 2702 Arlington Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways, $97.50.
Benjamin Andrew Grillet, Sioux City, Iowa; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Recharged by complaint; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by complaint; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by complaint; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint.
Steven Greggory Sage, 1200 W. 30th St., Apt. 308, Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $177.50.
Wendy Jo Eichacker, 2702 Arlington Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Donald Patrick Foley, 601 Bill Baggs Rd, Yankton; Failure to stop; $126.50.
Luis Lopez Flores, 1000 Burleigh St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Piper Carda, 1004 E. 13th St., Apt. 6, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Lee Daniel Stevens, 221 W. 3rd St., Apt. 6, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Aaron Marshall, Tabor; Seat belt violation; $25.
Lacey M. Sestak, Volin; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Theodore E. Kranig, 108 Vote St., Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Matthew Joseph Mitchell; 1871 Mulberry St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Shawntel E. Tramp, Crofton, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Lauren Ranae Perkins, 2405 W. City Limits Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jose Pomales-Diaz, 505 W. 4th, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Gary Wayne Barcus, Volin; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Timothy Shattuck, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Johnathan M. Corbett, 500 E. 12th St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Timothy Scott Burzine, 1304 Burleigh Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $100 fine; $100 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; $245.20 restitution; Jail sentence of 30 days with 25 days suspended and 5 days credit; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Recharged by complaint.
Terrence D. Gay, 617 Locust St., Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended and 41 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Justin Blue, Fort Thompson; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Brian Jay Geerts, Sioux Falls; Seat belt violation; $25.
Gage Michael Taylor, 413 Pearl Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
