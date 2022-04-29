More Than A Job: Wynot Fair prepares Students For Future

WYNOT, Neb. -- Yankton police officer George Hite rounded up Wynot students in his patrol car, but it wasn’t for any wrongdoings.
Hite, a Wynot native, was giving the youngsters a look inside his vehicle as part of his talk about his job. With older students, he spoke about a career in law enforcement.
“If you find something you like, you can then learn the chances to move forward in that field,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “You can also learn more about our many opportunities, such as investigator, canine handler or DUI instructor. You learn more about our areas of expertise and what is required for each area.”
Both inside and outside the Wynot school, the K-12 students rotated among career tables, featuring business, agriculture, health care, the military and government. In the hallways, students spoke with post-secondary schools.
This month’s career fair, the first of its kind for Wynot, took a very local approach, according to school counselor Shar Hochstein. The school district hosted it, asking students for their interests and then inviting alumni or community members as presenters in those areas.
Also, the district believes career planning starts with awareness at an early age. As a result, the fair included the entire student body, from pre-school through high school.
The heightened career awareness stands to play a major role as Nebraska and South Dakota deal with workforce shortages and retaining younger residents.
Hochstein told the Press & Dakotan that the Wynot career fair started small but mushroomed.
“We had this crazy idea. We were talking one day about bringing some more career education to the district,” she said. “The kids sometimes feel limited in their opportunities (to explore), so why not bring it here to the kids? We contacted people, and they were all so gracious and willing to come to our school.
Shar Hochstein and teachers Sonya Hochstein and Zoey Wieseler spearheaded the organizing. However, the event became a team effort, from the administration and faculty to support staff and the presenters.
“Everyone bought into the idea, including the janitor who had to do some early cleaning for the lunch period (before the fair),” Shar Hochstein said. “It just took off. At first, we decided to incorporate grades 5-12. Then, we thought it would be great to include the entire school. We added the fire department, ambulance and police to the schedule because those are the things the little kids enjoy.”
The students were surveyed twice about their career interests, and the list was grouped into clusters, Hochstein said. The students then rotated among 20-minute sessions, exploring both current and possibly new interests.
The organizers purposely recruited presenters with local ties, Hochstein said. Their outstanding response showed the bond found in the community, she said.
“We tried to get Wynot alumni, so the kids could see the success of people who graduated from our school,” she said. “Our presenters still care about us and want to be part of the school even though they graduated, some of them many years ago.”
THE STUDENTS SPEAK
Wynot High School students told the Press & Dakotan they learned a great deal, even if they have already settled on career plans.
Brandon Rempfer, a junior, commended the school for first surveying the students’ interests and then bringing together multiple careers to the schools.
“I like hands-on things, and I’m pretty good with welding. I’ve been looking at what goes into it,” he said. “Math is No. 1, along with science and good communication skills.”
In the near future, Rempfer will actually teach the teachers. He will instruct the Wynot faculty on using new specialized tools at the school.
Rempfer says he has learned a great deal in helping operate the school’s new Blue Inferno pizza business.
“It’s like other businesses where you butt heads at times, but then you come to some sort of collaboration and get to work,” he said. “You talk to other people and figure things out.”
Rempfer says he follows his grandfather’s work ethic and sees the high school years as building blocks for choosing a career.
“I feel, as a sophomore, you need to start thinking seriously about what to do with your life,” he said. “As a junior, you can be looking at schools and exploring options, and as a senior, you start finalizing your plans on what you want to do.”
More training and experience can lead to more pay and opportunities, especially in the trades, Rempfer said. He has considered attending Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska, for its welding program.
However, remains open to wherever life leads him after graduation “I’m ready to meet new people and learn more about them,” he said.
At the career fair, Wynot sophomore Kinslee Heimes attended sessions as varied as her interests: banking, psychology, fashion and costume, crops and agriculture, and veterinarian. She also visited with Mount Marty University officials.
“I received a lot of different ideas of what I would like to do,” she said. “I may find something where I say, ‘I didn’t know that,’ and it piques your interest.”
She lives on a farm and has long held an interest in becoming a veterinarian. At the career fair, she learned about a course for becoming certified in AI (artificial insemination) of livestock.
Growing up on a farm has provided many hands-on opportunities, Heimes said. The Wynot career fair inspired her to take her career search to new places.
“It’s pretty important not to have everything set in stone,” she said.
Wynot junior Justis Collins literally backed into a career possibility and plans to keep on trucking. He learned he held an untapped skill during Transportation Day at Southeast Community College in Milford, Nebraska.
“I backed up a truck straight the first time, with no problem,” he said. “I had instructors tell me I did better than people who are halfway through their course.”
Collins has never driven a truck or lived on a farm. Now, he’s thinking about a trucking career. However, he doesn’t envision himself doing long-haul trucking and being gone from home for days and weeks at a time.
OFFERING ADVICE
For Rich Smith with Cedar Security Bank, the Wynot job fair allowed him to speak with students about money matters as well as a possible banking career.
“It’s important for them to learn about handling their financial affairs. They’re leaving home and face all these decisions,” he said. “They have credit cards thrown at them and are now paying bills. They’re sifting through all these things, and they need to watch out.”
Smith holds himself out as an example of taking twists in life. A California native, he was a physical therapist in the military, then pursued an insurance and later banking career that led him to northeast Nebraska.
“You need flexibility. Have a plan now, but be ready to change,” he said. “I have a son who is a junior in high school, so we’re going through all these things with him. He has so many different decisions coming at him. As parents, we try to help him prepare.”
For two of the presenters, the fair presented a chance to share their Wynot roots and careers.
Jackson Sudbeck of Wynot works as a high-yield specialist for Top Crop of Hartington, Nebraska. He helps customers optimize yields in a specific field.
“I coach football here at Wynot, so I already have a relationship with a lot of the high school kids,” he said. “I think having people from the community (as presenters) carries a little more weight than somebody from the outside.”
After high school graduation, Sudbeck attended South Dakota State University in Brookings. He returned to Wynot, and he hopes his current job and farming work on the side will lead to owning his own farm.
“One thing I would tell others when they plan their future: Be ready for change,” he said.
Hite, the police officer, worked for the Huron Police Department for 2½ years before joining the Yankton police force about 18 months ago. He said he enjoyed returning for the Wynot event, his first career fair.
It’s never too early to plan your future, he said, pointing to the youngsters checking out his squad car.
“At their age, I knew what I wanted to do. I never had a doubt that I wanted to be a police officer,” he said. “I have told these students to keep your nose clean and do the best you can. The things you do now affect your future, whether you’re thinking about a job or not.”
Wynot Principal Grant Torpin noted the school’s first career fair started small but snowballed into three military branches, five college and technical schools and 22 businesses.
“I have seen kids who weren’t necessarily thinking about a certain area or profession check it out,” he said. “We need to make sure our kids are prepared for life after high school, which is often an overlooked part of education.”
Wynot Superintendent Paul Hans believes the career fair helps meet that goal.
“I appreciate the leadership our teachers took to make this happen,” he said. “When students can talk to people in the industry, it makes things more real and validates what the teachers have been telling them.”
Shar Hochstein, the counselor, said the career fair was placed on the school calendar last fall.
“It’s been an adventure, making our maiden voyage. We want the students to learn and have fun,” she said. “Most of all, we want to spark ideas about their future and what they would like to do someday.”
