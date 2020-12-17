100 Years Ago
Saturday, December 18, 1920
• Although Christmas is only a week away, mail going through the local post office show little indication of it, according to Postmaster M.M. Bennett. It was anticipated that today would see the rush of parcels begin, but it failed to materialize, and now it is expected that next week will see the annual jam.
• The ice was still running in the Missouri here this morning, with no solid freeze reported far up the river. Capt. Geisler reports that two years since he has been running a ferry here he has crossed as late as Christmas and New Year’s. This nearly breaks the record, however, he believes, for an open river all the way along.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 18, 1945
• At its regular meeting last night, Yankton Lodge No. 994, B.P.O. Elks, voted to give $100 to the South Dakota Children’s Aid, whose receiving home, Abbott House, at Mitchell, was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.
• City Ordinance No. 89, creating a five-man airport board for Yankton, was given second reading and adopted by the city commission at its regular meeting last night, following initial action taken at last week’s Monday session.
50 Years Ago
Friday, December 18, 1970
• “Toys for Tots” is the latest project of Yankton County Green Thumb project workers as they are at work as Santa’s Helpers repairing toys for local youngsters. The workers on the Green Thumb crew here are part of a national program to employ retired rural men to help remove them from rolls of the unemployed and do work they know.
• It’s official now. Les “JJ” Goodman is the nation’s leading ground gainer for the 1970 season. Although held to a career low by a combination of a leg injury and a tough Montana Tech defense in the Copper Bowl game, Goodman picked up 1747 yards for the year in 247 carries, averaging 111.1 yards per game, with 1111 yards.
25 Years Ago
Monday, December 18, 1995
• A local author will come home for Christmas with the publication of his first children’s book under his belt. Jon Anderson, a Yankton native, now lives in New York but received his first inspiration for “Welcome to Dinsmore, the World’s Greatest Store” right here in Yankton. The book is written under the pseudonym William Boniface.
• Approximately 40 power lifters from the Midwest converged on the Yankton mall for the Northern Plains National Bench Press and Dead Lift Competition, a nationally-sanctioned power lifting meet sponsored by the Minnesota-Dakota Strength Association and Dakota Rehab and Fitness in Yankton. One of the highlights of the meet was this 500-pound bench press lift by Scott Saloozy, which broke an all-time MDSA record for the northern plains region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.