A new room at Ability Building Services (ABS), helps give clients the sensory input they need to better prepare to learn and interact with others — which makes a lot of sense.
ABS is a private, non-profit organization providing independent/assisted living, day habilitation and employment services to adults with intellectual disabilities in the Yankton area. Funded through state and federal Medicare programs, ABS provides services to over 100 adults in their day-habilitation program, supported employment program, seven group homes and four apartment buildings.
ABS recently expanded its day-habilitation program with the inclusion of a multi-sensory room and a makeover of its art and music programs. This was partly funded by American Rescue Plan Funds designated to improve Medicare-funded Home and Community Based Services during the COVID pandemic.
“Multi-sensory rooms are typically used to provide people with a form of therapy that they can direct themselves,” explained Patrick Kellar, director of Day Habilitation Services. “By exposing someone to stimuli in a comfortable environment, sensory rooms reduce over-stimulation and common triggers that may cause discomfort or anxiety in people with intellectual disabilities or autism. We are excited to add this to our options for our day habilitation program,”
ABS’s Sensory Room incorporates all the senses to create a multi-sensory experience. The room contains motion lights, three motion projectors, bubble tubes, sensory panels, massage and music chairs and aroma therapy machines. This gives a person a sense of control and a way to explore and interact in their environment while helping to reduce agitation and anxiety while encouraging communication.
Many of the room’s elements are tied to a central panel. For example, a sunshine theme turns all the lighting yellow, while an underwater theme makes everything blue.
“Every piece of equipment turns on and off individually. The speakers can be muted or completely turned off if someone is sensitive to sound. Everything in the room doesn’t have to be used at the same time,” says Kellar.
Whether used independently or facilitated by a staff member, sensory rooms can calm and relax and stimulate exploration, learning and development to help individuals process the world around them. Studies have shown that sensory rooms have positive effects across multiple areas, such as: Autism, ADHD, Sensory Processing Disorders and Alzheimer’s.
Kellar added, “ABS has four staff trained to utilize the Sensory Room in helping people with sensory needs, but we are learning new uses for the equipment daily.”
People in the day-habilitation program can also participate in activities designed to help people have fun, meaningful days or increase their independence. Classes such as basic money skills, soft skills for employment, cultural exploration, yoga, photography, gardening, exercise, fitness, art and music are a few options for people to enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.