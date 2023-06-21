ABS

Ability Building Services of Yankton has added a multi-sensory room to its facility.

A new room at Ability Building Services (ABS), helps give clients the sensory input they need to better prepare to learn and interact with others — which makes a lot of sense.

ABS is a private, non-profit organization providing independent/assisted living, day habilitation and employment services to adults with intellectual disabilities in the Yankton area. Funded through state and federal Medicare programs, ABS provides services to over 100 adults in their day-habilitation program, supported employment program, seven group homes and four apartment buildings.

