BROOKINGS — According to the World Health Organization, nearly 1 billion people globally suffer from a near or distance vision impairment that could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed. For 123 million, the leading cause of vision impairment is uncorrected refractive errors.
“URE can reduce educational opportunities, productivity and overall quality of life, but for many it can be corrected with the use of eyeglasses,” says Hilary Risner, SDSU Extension Regional 4-H Youth Program Advisor. “It is our hope that through the 20/20 Vision project, South Dakota 4-H and its membership can play a small part in alleviating these issues for people.”
A statewide community service initiative to assist those with eyeglass needs, the 20/20 Vision Project invites South Dakotans now through Aug. 1 to participate in the effort by donating new or gently used eyeglasses to their local 4-H office. A complete listing of county 4-H offices can be found online. Donated eyeglasses will be placed in the Lions of South Dakota eyeglass collection sites. Annually, the organization collects over 60,000 pairs of eyeglasses to be distributed to people in developing countries.
According to Risner, each year State 4-H Ambassadors serving on the Teen Leadership Conference committee research and brainstorm community service projects that would be feasible as well as fit the structure of the organization. Projects are then presented to and voted on by the delegates in attendance at the annual 4-H Teen Leadership Conference.
“Our State 4-H Ambassadors were very in tune with the need to keep our statewide community service project flexible and COVID safe,” Risner says. “This year they selected projects to be presented to our delegation in attendance of the virtual 2021 Teen Leadership Conference, that wouldn’t require large groups to gather, but would still allow us to have a big impact.”
South Dakota 4-H has set a goal to donate 2,020 pairs of glasses by the completion of the project.
“As part of the motto ‘hands to larger service,’ 4-H youth appreciate the opportunity to strengthen communities in need,” says Tim Tanner, South Dakota 4-H Program Director. “In providing glasses, this project improves vision while teaching our young people to see the needs of others.”
———
2019-20 Statewide Community Service Impact
Last year South Dakota 4-H members acknowledged the demand for denim in their 2019-20 community service project. Each year jeans are one of the most requested clothing items from individuals seeking assistance from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. Partnering with the South Dakota VFW Auxiliary, South Dakota 4-H members gathered 1,845 new or gently used jeans during the Teens for Jeans project. Tripp County alone donated 326.
“Tripp County is a very generous community,” says Clay Sell, who spearheaded the Tripp County 4-H efforts. “There are lots of veterans out there that need our help and support, and when working with another club or agency you are able to do more together than by yourself.”
This isn’t the first time Sell has strived in a statewide 4-H community service project. In 2016, he and his brother, Ryan, helped champion the Head-to-Toe clothing drive in the county and took first in the state with 6,962 items donated. Sell says he plans to continue working with the VFW this year to collect household items like bedding, decorations, shampoo, conditioner and toothpaste.
A sophomore at Winner High School, Sell credits his mom for encouraging him to participate in community service projects.
“She always says ‘everyone that is able should do something for others and if the whole world just did one project what a better world we would live in,’” Sell says “I have personally seen how happy people are that benefit from my projects and that makes me feel good.”
For more information about the 20/20 Vision Project or other statewide community service initiatives, contact your county 4-H office or Hilary Risner, SDSU Extension Regional 4-H Youth Program Advisor, at 605-394-1722 or by email.
