VERMILLION — The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library will be closed through March 29.
The closure was announced on the library’s website.
Staff will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27, to answer the phone and responded to emails.
Library patrons will be able to submit requests for materials by:
• Placing reserves from the library catalog – https://vermillionlibsd.booksys.net/opac/vermillionlibsd/index.html#menuHome. You need to sign in to your account. (Your username is your library card barcode, and your pin is your last name in lower case.) If you need assistance logging in, please call the library at 605-677-7060.
• Emailing vplcircdesk@vermillionpubliclibrary.org
• Calling 605-677-7060
• Library materials will be checked out and available for pick-up at the south parking lot entrance.
• Patrons who are home-bound or have limited or no transportation, contact the library for assistance getting materials to you.
