The Yankton Community Library will show the movie “Book Club: The Next Chapter” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, in the library meeting room.
The sequel to the 2018 “Book Club” movie, “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” follows four friends who take their book club to Italy. The library does not support or condone patrons taking library books on European vacations.
