Farm Bill

Nebraska’s congressional delegation gets a briefing from a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate about his research. 

 Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — A push for the nation’s next farm bill came Monday to East Campus at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, as part of a rare joint visit by all five members of the state’s congressional delegation.  

University leaders pressed the need for the bill to invest in agricultural research, as the five members, all Republicans, spoke to students and watched their ag robots work. Farmers and ranchers shared what they want to see in the bill, which is scheduled to be renewed every five years.

