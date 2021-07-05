Yankton County is imposing a temporary burn ban that will officially go into effect Tuesday night.
According to Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickles, the ordinance gives Yankton County Emergency Management the authority to declare a ban if dry conditions become hazardous. Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt is scheduled to appear before the Yankton County Commission tonight to update commissioners on the situation.
“We decided about two weeks ago that (we needed one),” Nickles said. “The emergency manager will go according to our ordinance and get the final blessing from the commission. … Paul is doing that on behalf of the fire departments. That will go on until we see some water.”
The Yankton area has seen moderate to severe drought conditions along with occasional bursts of extreme heat. The high temperatures Sunday and Monday climbed into the mid to upper 90s, with heat advisories issued for both days.
Forecasts call for a possibility of rain starting Tuesday, but significant amounts are not expected, except in isolated storms. Temperature will also be cooling.
In the meantime, Yankton firefighters and emergency crews had a busy weekend with six fire calls and an automobile accident.
The most significant event was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning from the area of 15th St. and Cottage St. when a fire originated in the trunk of a car. Nickles said the owner of the vehicle had been shooting fireworks, then cleaned up and bagged the debris afterwards and left it in the vehicle. The debris apparently reignited. The vehicle was deemed a total loss.
Also, the fire department received numerous calls on grass fires, most of which were in the county, but one was reported at Sertoma Park late Sunday night. In most cases, the fires were quickly controlled by firefighters or people at the scene.
“We had a lot of calls, but there wasn’t any dollar damage, expect for the car,” Nickles said.
Also, first responders were summoned to a rollover accident on 309th St. (Old Highway 50) at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday. The driver reported swerving to miss a deer, and her SUV and the trailer it was pulling rolled down a ditch and into a cornfield. The driver and a child who was a passenger in the vehicle were uninjured in the incident.
Yankton emergency crews also offered assistance at Sunday’s drowning at Lake Yankton.
Meanwhile, fire crews in Charles Mix County battled a large grass fire near Pickstown Saturday, with crews still working to contain the blaze into Sunday. The fire was reported contained as of early Sunday afternoon.
According to media reports, the Lake Andes fire chief believes the fire was accidental.
The St. Francis Fire, as it was called, burned about 150 acres and required fire crews from several area communities.
According to officials at least one campground area was evacuated.
The fire also reportedly disrupted electrical and phone services in Pickstown for a time.
