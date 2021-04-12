TABOR — A meeting on the Tabor All-School Reunion for those who attended Tabor High School will take place Saturday, April 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the Tabor Community Center.
The reunion is set to be held in September 2021. Any alumni willing to help with the reunion are encouraged to attend. Stuffing envelopes will be the main order of business.
Contact Sherry or Dennis Povondra for further information.
