South Dakota Farmers Union is making leadership a hands-on part of their 2022 slate of educational youth camps.
“Leadership is not something you just do, it is learned and practiced through your daily interactions,” said Educational Director Rachel Haigh-Blume.
“Leadership development is such an important part of encouraging our youth and young adults as they learn the skills that take them into their future.”
“Each summer, we focus on taking campers’ skills to the next level with different activities. When combined after years of attending, the lessons help develop them into the future leaders in our rural communities,” added Haigh-Blume.
This year’s theme is “Community of Cooperation,” emphasizing that the best leaders understand cooperation. Camps explore the cooperative model, its principles and how cooperatives impact our daily lives.
All summer camps will feature interactive games that make lessons memorable and impactful. The day camps hosted in counties across South Dakota will focus on pollination and food sources, as well as fun games and activities.
South Dakota Farmers Union is also partnering with South Dakota Soybean Association to discuss soybeans and the hidden uses of soybeans in products such as crayons, sunscreen and their broad applications.
The state leadership camp will feature a variety of interactive activities on the foundational skills of leadership, teamwork, communication and cooperation.
Special guest speaker Dan Meers of the Kansas City Chiefs will be talking about overcoming obstacles while keeping your goals in site. Other planned activities include camper skits, ropes course challenges, TikTok videos, cooperative challenge cornhole tournaments and a trip to the Crazy Horse laser show.
Each camp activity is designed to not only be fun, but also include relationship-building and discussion on cooperatives and leadership.
To register and for a full list of South Dakota Farmers Union upcoming camps, visit sdfu.org and click on the Youth Programs link under the Education Tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.