Christopher Patrick Svarstad, 214 Cedar St., Apt. 4, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged.
Cyrus J. Zephier-Sully, 1311 Whiting St., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Jail sentence of 6 days.
Ryan Eric Webb, Rapid City; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by information.
Travis Potts, 617 Applewood Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
Michael Eugene Matthews, Spencer, Neb.; Petty Theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Thomas Lee Woeller, Sioux Falls; Speeding on a state highway; $107.50.
Darnell Hope Feather, 1107 Kennedy Drive, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by president; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possession drugs schedule I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Mollie Rachel Hodgson, Sioux Falls; Overdriving road conditions; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Jesse William Greenwald, 1311 Whiting St., Yankton; Violation protection order stalking/physical injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tona Larsen, 2807 Mulligan Dr., Yankton; Improper highway entry; $122.50.
Jason Robert Block, 100 Robin St., Apt. 8, Yankton; Interference with emergency communications; $432.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Interference with emergency communications; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-choking; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-choking; Recharged by indictment.
Mitchell Turner Stands, 104 Vote St., Yankton; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $450.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by indictment.
Christopher K. Pokorney, Homeless, Yankton; Misprision of felony; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Misprision of felony; Recharged; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Samantha Mae Schuele, 1318 Burleigh St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tonia Lee Hennings, Sioux Falls; No driver’s license; $120.
Ervin Lee Burningbreast, Junior, Pollock, La.; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $384; Jail sentence of 30 days; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $384; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Issaiah Thomas Roberts, 513 Broadway #A, Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Kory Kass, Pierson, Iowa; Neglect, abandonment, or mistreatment of animal; $1,371.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Cruelty to animals; Recharged by information.
Jennica Lynn Spence, 405 James Pl, Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $167.50.
Wanda Jackson, 301 Bunker Ln #23, Yankton; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Austin Prior, 707 W. 9th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $107.50.
Matthew Allen Schenkel, 123 Nome St., Yankton; Exhibition driving; $122.50.
Jericho Osborne, 2205 Burleigh #310, Yankton; Yield to emergency vehicles; $122.50.
