WASHINGTON — Simeon Big Eagle of Yankton High School has been named one of the winners of the 2024 Horatio Alger National Scholarship.
These annual scholarships recognize outstanding students, who, in the face of great personal adversity, remain committed to pursuing higher education.
Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., is a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of remarkable individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education.
The Horatio Alger Association was established in 1947 to encourage young people to pursue their version of the American Dream. Since the establishment of its scholarship programs in 1984, the Horatio Alger Association has become one of the largest privately funded, need-based scholarship providers in the United States and Canada. Today, through its Members, the Association continues educating students about the economic and personal opportunities afforded them through the two nations’ free-enterprise systems. By the 40th anniversary of the Association’s scholarship program in 2024, more than $247 million will be awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 37,000 deserving students.
Last year, the National Scholarship was awarded to the inaugural class of high school juniors after historically being awarded to high school seniors.
The 2024 Horatio Alger National Scholars come from households with an average income of $24,323 per year while maintaining an average weighted GPA of 4.0. Each National Scholarship recipient is awarded $25,000 to apply toward educational costs of the college or university of their choice.
